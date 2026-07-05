Julian Quinones could be all the more effective against England given their right-back woes

England have been warned that the ‘biggest threat’ Mexico have, Julian Quinones, could be even more of a handful against the Three Lions due to their right-back woes.

Quinones has been Mexico’s shining light en route to the World Cup round of 16. The winger has three goals and an assist to his name during the tournament, including both a goal and an assist in the round of 32 against Ecuador.

He could have a big say in his nation’s potential progression through the tournament and past England, and he could be even more useful given the Three Lions’ issues at right-back.

In the last couple of games, they’ve been unable to call upon Reece James, while Jarell Quansah missed the last one. Djed Spence started before Declan Rice migrated to right-back late in the second half.

Writing for Sky Sports, Rob Dorsett has explained how that could benefit Mexico.

He wrote: ‘England’s right-back position is by far the greatest concern for [Thomas] Tuchel, as it has been throughout the tournament. Tino Livramento left, Reece James is sidelined indefinitely, Jarrell Quansah hasn’t trained and is a real doubt.

‘In an unfortunate coincidence, Mexico’s biggest threat is Julián Quiñones, who plays on the left wing and has three goals already in the tournament.

‘Because of that, it is possible that England might decide to play Declan Rice in the right-back position to try to nullify the threat. Possible, because it was Tuchel’s assistant, Anthony Barry who came up with that idea late on in the win over DR Congo when Djed Spence was substituted.

‘Spence didn’t have an injury. England’s coaches were just worried that he was being overwhelmed on the right flank. In making that move, Rice became the fifth different right-back England have used in the four matches of this tournament.’

READ: Thomas Tuchel given a ‘slight headache’ as England boss reveals altitude effects ahead of Mexico showdown

Quansah is available and Spence won’t play

But in a separate Sky Sports update, Dorsett has revealed Quansah could in fact play, and Spence therefore isn’t going to.

He said: “It’s [Tuchel’s] most important team selection and he doesn’t have free rein when it comes to that. We know that he’s got problems at right-back, we know that Declan Rice is fit. We know that he’s going to start, the question is, where?

“Is he going to be in his usual position in the middle of midfield, or maybe at right-back? The way I read that at the moment is a straight shootout between Rice and Jarell Quansah, who’s back training with England again and available.

“I don’t see Djed Spence in the mix right now.”

READ MORE: Mexico coach fires warning to England ‘icon’ ahead of WC showdown – ‘We’ll try to neutralise him’