Arsenal aren’t expected to “go away” in the chase for a Newcastle star, as the Magpies are trying to rectify a “difficult” situation, per insider Pete O’Rourke.

The Gunners have some top names on their radar at the moment. Morgan Rogers, Bruno Guimaraes and Julian Alvarez are among them, and there are varying degrees of likelihood in all of those pursuits.

One thing that is for certain in the Guimaraes chase is that an opening bid of £55million was far too low.

However, Arsenal are expected to keep coming, as O’Rourke suggests Newcastle could have a problem.

He told Football Insider: “It’s a difficult situation for Newcastle because they don’t want to lose Bruno Guimaraes.

“Obviously Arsenal had that enquiry quickly dismissed by Newcastle. They were never going to sell Bruno at £55million or whatever that it was talked about.

“They’ll be doing everything they can to try and keep hold of the Brazil international, and I’m sure there’ll be talks over a new contract to try and end this speculation over his future.

“I don’t think Arsenal’s interest will go away. Obviously there’s been disputes over whether he has a release clause or not in his deal at St James’ Park right now as well.”

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Newcastle told not to let Guimaraes go

Arsenal have been told the bid they originally sent is way below what would be required, as former Premier League scout Bryan King told Newcastle they shouldn’t be letting go of Guimaraes.

He said: “You’re going to have to pay more than £55million for him if he was to leave.

“I wouldn’t let him go if it was my football club. It’s a great support up there, he’s really well liked. It would take a lot of money to get him out of that football club.

“I would definitely say £80m, but then where do you put it in perspective of [Elliot] Anderson? I would say if it’s true they’ve offered £55m, that’s an insult. I’m not sure whether he wants to leave.

“But there again, it’s all about finance, isn’t it? You know, in two years’ time, you’re not going to get £80m for him, are you? He’s 30 years old. And that might affect on what kind of wages he’d be offered or what kind of contract period he’d be offered.”

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