England could be set for an earlier kick-off time against Mexico

England could face Mexico far earlier than expected on Sunday as the threat of thunderstorms may force a change in kick-off time, as the FA are seeking clarification.

England fans thought they were going to sacrifice sleep and/or work on Monday as the Three Lions were set to play Mexico at 1am BST. However, there’s a threat of thunderstorms around Mexico City, meaning the game could be moved forwards.

Multiple outlets are covering the news, such as BBC Sport and talkSPORT, and the former states the game is ‘set’ to be moved forward, to 19:00 BST.

As per FIFA regulations, the governing body can “cancel, reschedule or relocate” matches “at its sole discretion.”

It is also a tournament safety rule that should lightning be detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium, a match must be delayed by 30 minutes.

For that very reason, France v Iraq in the tournament’s group stage was delayed for two hours.

Such delays in a knockout fixture could massively throw off either side, and therefore it feels prudent to move the match to a time when there will be no disruption.

FA seek clarification

Per talkSPORT, the FA are seeking clarification from officials that they will have to play the game at 7pm on Sunday. A decision is expected in the coming hours.

It will, though, alter England’s travel plans ahead of the crucial World Cup tie.

They had been expected to travel on Friday, given themselves two days to acclimatise to conditions, in particular the altitude in Mexico City.

However, the Three Lions feared that their training sessions could be spied on upon arrival, and instead were expected to take those sessions at their training base in Kansas City.

READ: Tuchel reveals key England starter is playing through ‘terrible pain’ ahead of Mexico showdown

When England will travel and train is unclear given the change in timings.

They also feared their hotel location being leaked, something which scuppered Ecuador ahead of their match against Mexico in the last round, when fans deliberately kept them up by making noise in the streets.

They complained to FIFA, stating: “Such conduct stands in stark contrast to the principles of fair play, equity, and unity that a World Cup should embody.

“The FEF respectfully calls upon the competent authorities to pay greater attention to these events and to adopt the necessary measures to safeguard the safety of our players, coaching staff, and fans.”

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