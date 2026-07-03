Mexico are "so average" and Brad Friedel knows how to beat them

Former USA international Brad Friedel has told England how to overcome “so average” Mexico, having told the Three Lions they are “so much better” than their World Cup round of 16 hosts.

The build up to England’s next World Cup match against Mexico has been awash with stories of the hosts’ dominance at the Azteca. They’ve not lost there since 2013 and have only ever lost twice in 89 games in the capital city stadium.

But they’ve also faced a lot of poor teams there, and former USMNT goalkeeper Friedel has called out Mexico for what he feels they really are.

“Mexico is so average, I’ve played against them for years. Because they’re playing in altitude, they look faster than everybody. They’re an average team. Below average, actually,” he said on The Rest Is Football.

“They are so beatable and their fans get on them. If England go there, I don’t care whether they play a low block, a high block, anything. They score first, just get through the first 15 to 20 minutes and they will win the game.

“Just don’t concede the first goal. What they try to do is suffocate you so you can’t get your second breath. And then they try to press and they try to press.

“Just look at their games that they’ve played, they’ve created five chances in each of the games. But the players are dead after 20 minutes because they’re always fighting this uphill battle.

“The altitude is no joke, the heat is no joke. It’s hard, but England are so much better than Mexico. It would be a complete shame if they were knocked out because of altitude.”

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Mexico struggled against Friedel

Friedel’s confidence that England can overcome hosts Mexico does not seem misplaced. During his international career, the USA man played against the southern neighbour on six occasions, and Mexico only over won once.

They were shut out three times – twice in USA victories – and once heavily beaten on penalties.

With that said, Mexico are yet to concede a goal in the 2026 World Cup, so England will have to do something no other side has done to the hosts yet.

But they’ve only played against one side who are in the top 30 in the FIFA World rankings, and England are fourth in them.

READ MORE: Exposing the myth of the Estadio Azteca as England prepare for Mexico test