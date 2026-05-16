Hart, heroics, hat-tricks and even a crazy horse. It’s the England H-Team. Jordan Henderson can do a lot of pointing in there.

They wouldn’t have a chance against the G-Team.

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

The H-Team is certainly healthy in the goalkeeping department, with 13 names to choose from. Man City legend Joe Hart is the standout candidate, possessing almost as many caps on his own as the other 12 put together.

Of course, there was a time when Hart was tipped to go and beat Peter Shilton’s appearance record given he’d represented his country 70 times before his 30th birthday, but a disastrous Euro 2016 campaign proved to be his last involvement at a major tournament for the Three Lions.

If you fancy a goalkeeper challenge, try naming one of the other three H goalies to have reached double figures in England caps.

Right-back: Don Howe

England’s number 2 at the 1958 World Cup and England’s number 2 at Euro ’96? Don Howe was Walter Winterbottom’s first choice right-back before Jimmy Armfield made the shirt his own. Howe could consider himself unlucky that his successor was perhaps the finest full-back in Europe at the time and his misfortune wasn’t just restricted to international football.

After achieving legendary status at West Brom, he earned a big move to Arsenal in 1964, but a broken leg soon ended his career at the age of just 30. Howe then focused on coaching and returned to the Three Lions fold in the nineties as Terry Venables’ assistant.

Centre-back: Norman Hunter

Howe was second in command to Gunners boss Bertie Mee in 1971 when the First Division title ended up at Highbury after Arsenal pipped Leeds at the top table by one point. Norman Hunter was a member of Don Revie’s runners-up and exacted revenge a year later by beating the north London outfit in the FA Cup Final. Hunter was emblematic of the Leeds side of the era: abrasive, uncompromising, controversial and committed but also incredibly talented. He was the inaugural winner of the PFA Player of the Year award in ’74 and won the last of his 28 caps in the same year.

Centre-back: Emlyn Hughes

‘Bites Yer Legs’ and ‘Crazy Horse’ combine to make the H-Team centre-back pairing one of the most fearsome among the alphabet sides. Emlyn Hughes unrivalled industry and endeavour as well as his versatility earned him 62 caps for England across three separate decades.

But despite his incredible success at club level, that included captaining Liverpool to their first two European Cup wins, Hughes’ international career was somewhat of a disappointment. He travelled with the Three Lions to Mexico in 1970 as part of the squad looking to defend their World Cup crown but didn’t see a minute of action.

Failure to qualify for another finals until Euro ’80 left Hughes with one more shot at glory at the age of 32, but once again he remained on the bench, leaving him as the most-capped Englishman to never have played at a major tournament.

Left-back: Eddie Hapgood

Arsenal’s current crop will be looking to make history by winning the club’s first Champions League title later this month, almost 100 years after the fantastic side of the 1930’s cemented their place as club legends. Eddie Hapgood was a key figure in the first ever Gunners side to top the First Division table and he went on to help secure five titles at Highbury.

Hapgood was also England captain for the latter part of the decade and would’ve led the Three Lions at the ’38 World Cup in France if it wasn’t for the arrogance of the FA in choosing not to participate.

Defensive midfield: Owen Hargreaves

Selected by Sven-Goran Eriksson in all three of the Three Lions tournaments led by the Swede, Owen Hargreaves was one of the more modest members of England’s Golden Generation that underperformed by failing to progress past the quarter-finals. Hargreaves was the only player to convert a spot-kick in both last eight shoot-out defeats to Portugal in ’04 and ’06 and was widely considered the country’s standout performer during the World Cup in Germany. Unfortunately, injury problems saw his international career end at the age of just 27.

Defensive midfield: Jordan Henderson

The most capped player available to the H-Team, Jordan Henderson’s firm grip on the England ladder will see him make an incredible seventh tournament squad for the Three Lions this summer. Henderson seems to be a favourite of Thomas Tuchel and given the German is sticking around after the World Cup, it’s not inconceivable that the Brentford midfielder will become the 11th Englishman in history to reach a century of international caps.

Attacking midfield: Glenn Hoddle

With Henderson behind him doing all the pointing, the running, the shouting and even more pointing, Glenn Hoddle is free to concentrate on guile over grit. Providing he keeps schtum on reincarnation and such like, Hoddle can be the player-manager of this side too, having led the Three Lions at World Cup ’98, 10 years after the Spurs legend saw his England career come to a close following a horrendous European Championship campaign in Germany.

Attacking midfield: Johnny Haynes

With Hoddle linking up with Johnny Haynes in midfield, there’s certainly going to be plenty of ammunition for the forwards in the H-Team. Haynes was an England regular in second half of the fifties despite playing Second Division with Fulham until the turn of the decade. He went to lead his country at the 1962 World Cup but the Three Lions’ quarter-final exit to eventual champions Brazil proved to be his last action in an England shirt. A car crash shortly after the tournament left him facing a long recovery and although he eventually returned to action at Craven Cottage, he wasn’t able to rediscover the form that made him one of the greatest players of his era.

Only 27, with 56 caps to his name at the time of his accident, Haynes may well have been captain of the victorious ’66 side if he stayed injury-free.

Striker: Roger Hunt

One man who did make the cut in 1966 was Liverpool forward Roger Hunt. The Anfield legend bagged a brace on his 28th birthday in the final group stage match against France, with the 2-0 victory securing England’s progress to the quarter-finals as Group One winners. Although he didn’t find the net again in the tournament, he worked tirelessly alongside Geoff Hurst in the knockout stages and that’s a partnership that will rekindle for the H-Team.

Striker: Geoff Hurst

Home. Hero. Hat-trick. Geoff Hurst’s name will be forever synonymous with England’s finest hour, with his three goals helping to best West Germany 4-2 at Wembley in 1966. Hurst famously kept G-Team striker Jimmy Greaves out of the World Cup Final and there are a few famous names he fights off for a spot in this XI too.

Former AC Milan forward Mark Hateley has to settle for a place on the bench as does one time Inter Milan star Gerry Hitchens, whilst Emile Heskey may well feel aggrieved at missing out too given his 62-cap haul for the Three Lions.