This World Cup continues to be the moral compass of football as FIFA, in their infinite wisdom, thought it would be wise to name an all-Argentine referee line-up for France’s quarter-final against Morocco.

Facundo Tello will lead a team of Argentine referees for the quarter-final in the kind of refereeing appointment that makes you ask ‘why?’

Bearing in mind there’s only eight countries left in the tournament, surely FIFA could have found a ref from one of the 187 countries in the world? Sure, Trump would probably only let in half of them but even then, there must have been a better candidate.

Tello has whistled two games so far this World Cup, both of which came during the group stage. He has though refereed Morocco in a quarter-final having done so during the 2022 tournament when he sent off Walid Cheddira.

Even in the other quarter-final, why is Spain v Belgium being reffed by an Englishman?

The question, as so often with FIFA, is why? Why bring this extra scrutiny when it is so easily avoidable?

No one is attacking the refereeing in question but football’s most powerful body have once again opened themselves up to accusations of favouritism.

FIFA is already facing claims of Messi favouritism after Argentina overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Egypt.

Egypt’s main grievance came as they had what would have been their second goal ruled out for a foul long before the ball was actually in the net.

“There have been a lot of things to be questioned on and off the pitch,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said.

“Negative aspects all around. It’s just about credibility, lack of credibility with how things unfolded.

“Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running.”

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It’s not just that one match either. Messi avoided a clear red card in Argentina’s opening match and have a surprisingly low yellow card count compared to their fouls committed.

The Argentines commit 11.8 fouls per game and yet only have three yellows for the tournament. England have seven for their 10.8, Spain have three for their 11, France have four for their 9.8, Norway have two for their 9.6 and Morocco have six for their 12.2. Only Belgium are comparable with four for their 12.

This of course comes off the back of Gianni Infantino bending FIFA’s rules to the point of breaking in order to appease Trump and allow Folarin Balogun to play. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old. his name will now be used as a byword for corruption even if he acted with far more maturity than men twice his age.

It leaves all of us with the sense that everything is a bit grubby with this World Cup.

FIFA and corruption is nothing new but somehow we are harking back to the days of Sepp Blatter when the corruption was at least not so obvious and by and large kept what happened on the pitch sacred.

This time, Infantino and his cronies will do whatever they feel they can get away with if it gets this ‘non-profit’ a bit more cash for the bank balance.

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