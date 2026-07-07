In the battle of the World Cup dark horses, it’s Columbia cantering to the glue factory while Switzerland head for their first quarter-final for 72 years.

Which is ironic because that’s also how long the goalless draw in Vancouver felt before we got the penalty shoot-out that looked inevitable since half-time.

Switzerland were certainly the side most grateful to get to spot-kicks, which is understandable given the limited flow of the game and the injuries that doused their attacking spark.

Having lost Newcastle target Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas, arguably their two hottest stars so far, to injuries in training, it made sense for the Swiss to sit in rather than overcommit against one of the tournament’s stingiest defences.

Colombia’s lack of attacking edge wasn’t down to any absence of intent. Nestor Lorenzo’s side as ever tried to take the game to their opponent, but once again paid for lacking the necessary potency to complement their defensive solidity.

Colombia make their exit having not conceded in 420 minutes since the hour mark of their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. But since that opening victory, they have scored only twice in four matches despite averaging an xG of 2.0 per game.

That was almost halved by Switzerland to 1.03, a figure only boosted by the gifting of some clear openings in extra-time as the Swiss tired and Colombia’s changes provided a smidgen more intent.

Their finishing, though, does not deserve a quarter-final stage. To this point, only Belgium have attempted more shots than Colombia’s 94. Yet 20 nations have scored more goals, making Colombia the dark horse who can’t hit a barn door.

Jaminton Campaz wasted their best opportunity in the second half of extra-time when fatigue got the better of Granit Xhaka. But the substitute failed to even hit the target, like Luis Suarez when he too took the ball off Xhaka on the hour. But the Sporting Lisbon striker, fresh off 38 goals last season, blamed a non-existent bobble for his wretched finish.

Switzerland offered even less of a threat – almost by design. With Manzambi in a knee brace and Vargas only fit for a cameo, not losing rather than winning became Murat Yakin’s Plan A to reach the last eight for the first time since 1954, which succeeded when Vargas stroked home the winning penalty.

Which gives Switzerland four days to work on Manzambi. It is not clear if the 20-year-old is already a write-off for the quarter-final against the holders, but without his runs from deep to support Breel Embolo, it might not matter than Argentina are carrying the two “worst, best centre-backs” in the world.

With Lionel Messi seemingly intent on writing more World Cup history, Switzerland cannot rely again on their opponent sabotaging themselves as Colombia did with their finishing.

Messi and Argentina were already high on life on Tuesday evening and the prospect of the Swiss joining them in Kansas City will further enhance their chipper mood.

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Colombia, flawed as they are, will have been seen by the holders as the bigger threat. Colombia have won one, drawn one of the two meetings since the 2024 Copa America final when, once again, they had more possession and shots but failed to seize either advantage.

The neutral too would have preferred the prospect of the chaos Colombia and Argentina promised over whatever squeeze Switzerland seek to put on the holders.

But Switzerland’s progress doesn’t have to be enjoyed to be admired. If it is to be extended, though, their medics need to work miracles on Manzambi.