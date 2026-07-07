Argentina and Lionel Messi avoided an incredible scare to come from two goals down against Egypt and advance to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Egypt took the lead in the 15th minute through Yasser Ibrahim before Messi had a penalty saved by Mostafa Shobeir – his second missed spot-kick of the 2026 World Cup.

The African nation then had a second goal disallowed by VAR before Mostafa Ziko finished off a swift counter-attack to double their lead.

Argentina then flicked a switch with 15 minutes remaining as they began a remarkable comeback.

The reigning world champions ramped up the pressure and halved the deficit with 10 minutes left when Cristian Romero headed in a Messi cross in the 79th minute.

Four minutes later, it was 2-2 as Messi volleyed home his eighth goal of the tournament.

Astoundingly, it was 3-2 before the full-time whistle as Enzo Fernandez took advantage of Egypt pouring forward to head Argentina into the lead.

Fernandez headed past Shobeir in the third minute of stoppage time as Argentina completed one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history.

More to follow…