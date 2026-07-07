Arsenal ‘agree’ shock signing of keeper thrown to the curb by Premier League rival

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier after the Elland Road outfit decided against extending his stay, while the new addition is likely to seal the exit of a highly-rated Gunners stopper.

Meslier is a free agent after leaving Leeds at the end of the 2025/26 season, having made 215 appearances across seven seasons for Daniel Farke’s side.

The 26-year-old had been Leeds’ undisputed No.1 in each of the previous five campaigns, but patchy form during 2024/25 led to Farke dropping him from the side.

Indeed, the French stopper’s final appearance came in a 2-2 draw with Swansea City back in March 2025, as he was first replaced by Karl Darlow and then permanently by Brazilian Lucas Perri.

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It’s reported that the arrival of Meslier at Arsenal, pending a club medical, could allow highly-rated England Under-21 goalkeeper Tommy Setford to leave the Emirates on loan.

Setford has made two senior appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side, against Preston in the Carabao Cup during the 2024/25 campaign and as a substitute in the FA Cup fourth round against Wigan Athletic in February, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

One in, one out for Arsenal

The Athletic and their Arsenal reporter, James McNicholas, brought news of the Gunners agreeing a deal to sign Meslier, in a move that will open door for Setford to gain more first-team experience elsewhere.

David Raya and Kepa are the two first-team goalkeepers in Arteta’s squad, although there have been strong rumours that the latter could be on the move this summer.

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The 31-year-old former Chelsea keeper has a £5m release clause in his contract at the Emirates, but sources from within Arsenal state that he is expected to remain in north London – which makes the Meslier move all the stranger.

If Setford leaves, Meslier would become a third-choice option with valuable first-team experience and likely vie with Kep for starting roles in the domestic cup competitions.