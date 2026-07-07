Presenter Jeff Stelling has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to accept a new job shortly following Portugal’s exit from the World Cup.

Aged 41, it is clear that Ronaldo’s best days are behind him and he may announce his retirement in the coming weeks.

Roberto Martinez, who has lost his job as Portugal boss following their World Cup exit at the hands of Spain, foolishly stuck with Ronaldo at the tournament despite the veteran forward making a limited impact.

This resulted in Portugal suffering a 1-0 loss to Spain in Monday’s World Cup round of 16, and the idea of Ronaldo replacing Martinez as manager has now been floated.

“You look at Ronaldo now and you’re like, ‘If I was the next Portugal manager, I’m only taking the job if he is not in the squad,'” Gabriel Agbonlaor said on talkSPORT.

READ: Ronaldo and Portugal die wondering after limp World Cup exit to below-par Spain



To which, Stelling added: “Here’s a thought for you. Roberto Martinez is leaving as Portugal manager, we all know that. How about Cristiano Ronaldo as the next Portugal manager?”

Agbonlahor replied: “Unsurprisingly, he plays himself every game for the next five tournaments.”

Stelling then stated: “He doesn’t have to play himself, because then he’s still at the forefront of everything.”

On Ronaldo’s performance against Spain, Stelling continued: “I watched him last night.

“What I don’t want Ronaldo to do… I remember Ronaldo at his breathtaking best, I don’t want him to tarnish his image.

“I watched him last night, in a foot race, my cousin would have given him a real great contest, he just can’t move.”

READ MORE: Roberto Martinez is ‘appallingly bad manager’ to pander to Ronaldo



“He’s waddling around the field like a grandad”

And pundit Chris Sutton has been critical of Martinez for being so reliant on Ronaldo at this summer’s World Cup, having called out his “scandalous” management.

“This is all on the manager. How can Goncalo Ramos come off the bench and score the winner against Croatia and not actually get a minute,” Sutton said.

“What is Roberto Martinez doing? How can you pander? His job was to try and win the World Cup and put the best team out for Portugal. Has he done that? Absolutely not.

“It’s scandalous the way he has managed this team. Why did they not throw a punch?

“Your team is only as good as your centre forward. You can put the bulk of it on Ronaldo but more you put on the manager.

“You centre forward has to move, he has to contribute, he has to press, he has to have variation in his play and he doesn’t, he’s waddling around the field like a grandad.

“Ronaldo does nothing, he does absolutely nothing. He can sit in a press conference and say he got three goals and it’s all about him.

“But there are some brilliant players in that Portugal team who will feel this World Cup was a complete waste of time.”

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