Alex Scott has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United plan to ‘push forward to complete’ a move for AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott this summer.

Scott has been mooted as a potential midfield signing for Man Utd, partly because they have already missed out on other potential recruits.

Having struck a deal to land Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m, the Red Devils reportedly want to add at least one more midfielder this summer.

However, Man Utd have suffered a couple of setbacks in recent weeks, with the Premier League giants missing out on Elliot Anderson, Matheus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

So United need to switch their intention to other targets, and an update last week from Fabrizio Romano named Scott among two main alternatives for Michael Carrick’s side.

READ: Man Utd ready to sign Real Madrid star on one condition as INEOS turn to three Fernandes alternatives



Romano explained last week: “Talking about midfielders, guys, I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest of Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

“So, what happens with Man Utd?

“Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for Utd?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.”

Still, reports in recent weeks have also indicated that Bournemouth are keen to retain Scott and tie him to a new long-term contract, while they are trying to put off clubs by demanding £80m for their talented midfielder.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says £70m midfielder ‘super keen on joining Man Utd’



Man Utd reach decision on ‘pushing forward’ with Alex Scott deal

Despite this, a report from The Sun claims Man Utd intend to ‘push forward to complete’ the Scott deal becuase he is their ‘preferred Premier League target’, while his age is another factor for the 22-year-old.

The report claims:

‘Scott’s teammate, Tyler Adams, has been mentioned as a possible option for United but they are keener on Scott. ‘Adams turns 28 next season and United’s preference is to recruit targets aged between 22 and 26. Anderson is 23 while Fernandes turns 22 this week.’

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