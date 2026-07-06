Man Utd pick No 1 midfield target with two more bids coming

Alex Scott has emerged as the priority midfield target for Manchester United this summer, though INEOS are also preparing to launch bids for Aurelien Tchouameni and Andrey Santos, as per reports.

Man Utd intend to transform their central midfield options by signing two to three new players in the position ready for the 2026-27 campaign. However, it has been a frustrating few months for the club in the transfer market.

They walked away from a potential deal for Elliot Anderson after being told to pay well over £100million by Nottingham Forest. That saw Anderson join rivals Manchester City for £116m instead.

Man Utd then targeted West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes. But they were not willing to meet his £85m valuation, allowing Tottenham Hotspur to win the chase.

Ederson is set to become Man Utd’s first midfield capture of the summer, as a £35m agreement has been struck with Atalanta. Michael Carrick’s side are now aiming to build on that deal.

According to BBC Sport’s Old Trafford reporter, Simon Stone, Bournemouth maestro Scott is ‘the current main target’ for United.

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The Red Devils are competing with Arsenal to prise Scott away from the Vitality Stadium.

However, there are two issues with the 22-year-old potentially moving to Old Trafford. First of all, Arsenal are viewed as frontrunners for Scott as Mikel Arteta can offer him a very enticing project after the Gunners won the Premier League.

Secondly, Bournemouth insist Scott is ‘not for sale’ as they work on a new contract for the Englishman.

United recently made ‘direct contact’ for Scott, though it will take a bid worth £80m or higher to get Bournemouth to even consider selling.

Man Utd have alternatives to Scott

With these obstacles in mind, United are poised to move for Real Madrid star Tchouameni and Chelsea’s Santos instead.

Spanish newspaper AS report that United are ‘prepared to put a lot of money on the table’ for Tchouameni, who is rated at over €100m (£85.5m) by Madrid.

‘The first contacts regarding a potential deal, which would be one of the biggest of the transfer window, are expected in the coming days,’ the report adds.

‘For now, it seems like a distant dream for United, but everything could change.’

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Santos would like to join United after Chelsea received an approach for him.

United are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and have made a fresh enquiry for both him and Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams as they intensify contingency plans in case Scott stays on the south coast.

The next step for United is to send an opening bid for Santos, who cost Chelsea £18m in January 2023.

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