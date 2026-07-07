Roy Keane ‘voice gone’ over stunning Argentina comeback as Neville berates Man Utd star

Roy Keane admitted his ‘voice was gone’ after witnessing Argentina’s stunning 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in the World Cup last-16 clash, while Gary Neville was heavily critical of Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez despite the holders sneaking through.

Lionel Scaloni’s men got off to a nightmare as Yasser Ibrahim outjumped Martinez to head Egypt in front, before Mostafa Zico finished off a rapid counter-attack to increase the deficit in the 67th minute.

Despite Lionel Messi missing a penalty that would have drawn Argentina level at 1-1 in Atlanta, La Albiceleste managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as Cristian Romero pulled one back, before Messi and Enzo Fernandez also netted in an incredible 13-minute fightback at the death.

And United legend Keane was left gobsmacked, telling ITV Sport: “My voice is gone. I loved it.

“Yesterday we saw sad tears from Ronaldo. Today we see happy tears from Messi.

“They will not give up. The quality of their goals were amazing.

“Wow. This is why we love the game. Absolutely amazing.”

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson was equally astonished, telling BBC Sport: “That was incredible. Spectacular. Argentina were down and out, they were out of the tournament at one point.

“Egypt are so frustrated with the refereeing decisions that have gone against them. They had a second goal disallowed before they got their second goal for an infringement that was almost on their own touchline.

“Then Lionel Messi just stepped in and took over. Beautiful assist, great finish for his goal and then the substitutions worked for Argentina.

“So many sub-plots and stories to this game.”

Neville takes Man Utd star to task

Neville, meanwhile, pulled up Martinez for his questionable defending, accusing the centre-back of ‘switching off’ in the first half.

Dissecting Egypt’s opening goal in the ITV Sport studio, Neville pointed the finger at Martinez, claiming the Old Trafford star had suffered a lapse in concentration.

“I’m surprised because he’s usually the best actually. Because of his size, he’s very aware of being body to body and touch tight,” the former England right-back explained.

“A great delivery is put into the back post, but you just watch him [Martinez] here… he is close, he’s sort of wrestling with Ibrahim and then all of a sudden he just steps off him.

“I think he might just be thinking about stepping up for offside with the rest in line.

“He’s quite tight. He’s tight, he’s tight and that’s what he does, he’s very good at it, and then he just switches off for a split-second.

“Maybe he thinks they’re just going to push up, but it’s a great delivery, a great header.”

Argentina will now face the winner of Switzerland versus Colombia in the quarter-finals, with a potential date with England in the last four, if the Three Lions get past Norway on Saturday.