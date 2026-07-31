Cole Palmer has admitted he watched some of the World Cup games England were involved in, but “fell asleep” during one, as he promises to work “harder” after being snubbed by Thomas Tuchel.

Palmer followed two stellar Chelsea seasons with an underwhelming one in the last campaign. After seasons of 40 and 27 goals and assists combined, respectively, he had just 14 last season as he contended with injury.

He’d previously have been a shoo-in for England’s World Cup squad, but boss Tuchel left him out.

The Three Lions made it to the semi-finals, but were beaten by Argentina. After some of the games in the tournament, there were calls for players like Palmer and Phil Foden, who was also left at home.

Palmer has revealed he watched some England games when he could, but struggled to watch them all.

Asked by Sky Sports (11:30am, July 31) about the tournament in a press conference, Palmer said: “I watched some of it. Obviously I was away and the times were a bit mad in America, it was a bit difficult but I did watch some of it.

“I did but then I fell asleep at half-time,” he said of the Mexico game, which started in the early hours of the morning in the UK.

Then asked if the snub would motivate him this season, Palmer said: “Yeah, naturally, if anyone tells you you’re essentially not good enough to get in the squad, you’re going to try and go harder.”

Palmer uniting with Rogers at Chelsea

Palmer will be joined at Chelsea this season by good friend Morgan Rogers, the £117million signing who he played with in the Manchester City academy.

The pair’s friendship is such that they share the same celebration, which Palmer has joked about.

“We’ve never spoke about it. It’s one of them. He does it. I do it. I’ve trademarked it so if he tries to do anything, he’ll have the bailiffs at his door. Nah, we’ll do it together.”

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso tends to play a 3-4-2-1 formation, which will likely see Palmer and Rogers play together as two No.10s behind the striker.

The boss has a plan for the two playmakers at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well.

“We need to have a good mix. If we get that balance right and those special players in the right positions, with good control, then we will be more competitive with and without the ball.”

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