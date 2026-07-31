According to reports, Newcastle United have given Manchester United a response over Lewis Hall, who is apparently not for sale this summer.

Newcastle are enduring another troubling summer, having already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali to FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, it has emerged that head coach Eddie Howe is leaving after reportedly becoming disgruntled at Newcastle’s transfer activity.

And more exits could come this summer becuase Man Utd are targeting Hall and Arsenal are trying to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

Hall has emerged as Man Utd’s leading target to replace Luke Shaw in the long term at Old Trafford, and this situation has developed in recent days.

On Friday afternoon, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed that the Red Devils have ‘made checks’ over signing Hall from Newcastle.

READ: ‘There’s a verbal agreement’ – Jacobs reveals Man Utd ‘leading target’ for third midfield signing

Jacobs said on X: ‘Manchester United have made checks on Lewis Hall as they assess left-back options, as previously reported on @talkSPORT.

‘Not a new target, as Manchester United have been tracking the Newcastle left-back for some time, but no club-to-club contact yet.

‘Newcastle would still like Hall to sign fresh terms, while the player will seek clarity over his role under new manager Matthias Jaissle.’

Earlier this week, our colleagues at TEAMtalk reported that Man Utd chief Jason Wilcox is pushing for the club to sign Hall, and they are now set to make a ‘hefty bid’ for the Englishman.

The report explained:

‘Indeed, we understand that technical director Jason Wilcox remains the driving force behind United’s interest, having long admired Hall’s ability to operate as both a traditional full-back and an inverted defender. ‘While United know negotiations will not be straightforward, they are prepared to make a concerted effort to secure the £60m-rated England international before the transfer window closes.’

READ MORE: World Cup star’s agent confirms Man Utd contact, with next move ‘close’

Fresh update on Lewis Hall and Alejandro Balde emerges

Now, Caught Offside are reporting that the Red Devils have received a ‘clear response’ from Newcastle regarding Hall, with his current club ‘not open to any offers’.

However, Newcastle initially held the same opinion regarding Tonali and Guimaraes, so they could eventually open the door to Hall’s exit if he and Man Utd make life difficult.

And the same report claims Man Utd won’t be signing Balde from Barcelona as an alternative, as an exit is unlikely this summer, even if he does not extend his contract beyond 2028.

A source for the outlet claimed: “United want a left-back and have looked into Balde’s situation.

“The current feeling is that it’s not happening this summer, but if he doesn’t agree a new contract it’s one to watch again in the future.”

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