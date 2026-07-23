Newcastle United’s Saudi-led takeover promised a great deal, but for a multitude of reasons (including PSR restrictions, board mismanagement and the power of the traditional Big Six), Eddie Howe’s side have actually gone backwards over the past year.

The Magpies have had a torrid ol’ time in the transfer market since the start of last summer, and this window remarkably risks being even worse after the low of 2025 included the prolonged Alexander Isak saga and missing out on endless targets to elite clubs.

The painful exit of Isak was hard to take for Newcastle supporters and certain local journalists (especially one in particular) in denial at the club’s immovable standing in English football, but this may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Having already cashed in Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon to balance the books after last season’s disappointing bottom-half Premier League finish, there is talk of more Newcastle leading stars looking for an escape route, while they will inevitably miss out on more targets after Aston Villa snatched Johan Manzambi from under their noses.

So, here are five more transfers that could feasibly happen and also be meltdown-inducing for Newcastle United…

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal

Last summer, Newcastle reporters were adamant that Isak was not for sale, and those same journalists are now saying the same about Guimaraes as Arsenal persist with their interest. They will never learn…

Now, there is already speculation from the national media that the Magpies are softening their stance and would be open to selling Guimaraes to Arsenal if they receive a suitable offer.

This saga, albeit less bitter than the Isak situation, has a striking resemblance to what happened last summer, and Guimaraes – as modern players often do – will no doubt be feeling increasingly confident of getting his way by joining Arsenal.

We reckon Guimaraes would be a bargain for Arsenal even if Tonali-esque money is on the table, and this is why this midfield exit would be more damaging for Newcastle than the one before. And more departures could follow…

READ: One World Cup player for every Premier League club including Kone to Man Utd



Lewis Hall to Manchester United

Like Guimaraes, England international Hall has reportedly been considering his exit options, with the latest information suggesting he is open to joining Man Utd as their ‘dream target’.

Man Utd would be hard-pressed to find a better left-back signing than Hall to ease the load for Luke Shaw and be his long-term replacement, so it is hardly surprising that the newly sensible footballing operation at Old Trafford is eyeing the Newcastle star.

The Red Devils may struggle to offer a significant enough fee to tempt Newcastle into selling Hall after completing their midfield rebuild, though a few funds-raising sales could open the door.

Regardless, Man Utd and others know that the Magpies hierarchy will sell the left-back if their valuation is met, because it has already been proven that they will only play hardball for so long once big clubs come calling for their best players.

Tino Livramento to Manchester City

Should Guimaraes and Hall leave, Livramento would perhaps be the only remaining Newcastle player whose exit to a Premier League or European giant will really hurt supporters, and he is also attracting interest from elsewhere.

Livramento’s injury woes have somewhat stunted his development in recent years, but he arguably has an even higher ceiling than Hall as a complete full-back who would fit perfectly at Man City if he can realise his potential.

The Englishman is currently out of action after missing the World Cup, but a transfer is not completely out of the question as he targets a return to action for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

And with Man City in the market for a right-back, it is feasible that they turn back to Livramento as Chelsea’s reported £75m asking price for Malo Gusto should prove too prohibitive. And Enzo Maresca may end up with a better player if he settles with the Newcastle man.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Dream on, Man Utd; Chelsea rival Arsenal for England star



Lucas Bergvall to Nottingham Forest

Regarding incomings, Tottenham Hotspur star Bergvall appears to be Newcastle’s current top option to replace Tonali after missing out on Manzambi, but they face competition from Nottingham Forest.

Each club have reportedly failed with offers of around £46m for Bergvall, but Spurs are reportedly now open to his exit for around £60m after landing Tonali and Matheus Fernandes.

For Newcastle, it is one thing missing out on signings to Big Six clubs or teams competing in the Champions League, but it would be a new low for their current regime if Nottingham Forest beat them to a signing.

Also, this could really happen as Forest are having a real go in the market under Oliver Glasner, who has overtaken several big-name managers to become one of the Premier League’s best-paid bosses with a £13m deal.

Folarin Balogun to Sunderland

It would sting Newcastle if they fail to land Bergvall, but a new level of head loss would surely follow them missing out on Balogun to arch-rivals Sunderland.

With Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa struggling in their debut seasons, Newcastle are reportedly ready to re-enter the market for another new striker, and former Arsenal man Balogun is an option after his exploits for Monaco and Canada.

But our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Black Cats have ‘held talks to beat Newcastle’ to the £40m signing of Balogun this summer as Regis Le Bris’ side look to build on last season’s European finish (ahead of their local rivals).

Newcastle supporters and others associated with the club will surely combust if their sorry state reaches the stage of losing out on signings to Sunderland, but it says a lot about the sorry position the club is in that this is actually a conversation to be had.

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