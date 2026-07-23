Yan Diomande and PSG react to Arsenal hijack ‘calls’ and ‘enquiry’

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who has been linked with Arsenal

Yan Diomande wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, despite Arsenal trying to convince the RB Leipzig winger to move to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

On July 18, Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal have made calls to try to understand if Diomande would be keen on joining Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Premier League champions are on the hunt for a top winger after missing out on the signing of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Arsenal have a deal in place with Club Brugge for Christos Tzolis, but sporting director Andrea Berta wants to sign another winger.

Italian journalist Romano said on his YouTube channel on July 18: “Then talking about the wingers’ market, we have to see how Arsenal will react – wingers and strikers – because this depends on opportunities.

“For example, just to give you some context, Arsenal over the last few days made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande from Red Bull Leipzig to understand if there was still a chance to enter the deal.

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“But don’t forget Diomande has an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiations with Leipzig.

“But, for example, Arsenal made some calls to understand the situation of Diomande, just to give you context of what happened over the recent days.”

On July 21, TEAMtalk, too, reported that Arsenal have made enquires about a deal for Diomande, who starred for the Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup.

Romano has now brought an update from PSG’s perspective, reporting that last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners are not bothered about Arsenal trying to hijack the deal.

The transfer guru has claimed that PSG remain in talks with RB Leipzig over Diomande, who has already agreed on personal terms with the French powerhouse.

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PSG not bothered by Arsenal calls for Yan Diomande

Romano said about Diomande on his YouTube channel on Wednesday: “And then guys, on Yan Diomande, Paris Saint-Germain are aware of more clubs trying to enter the deal.

“I told you last week about Arsenal calling.

“I told you that there is interest from several clubs trying to understand, is the deal closed, is there a chance to enter the move, so this is why Paris Saint-Germain are aware of the situation, but PSG remain in negotiations with Leipzig.

“PSG are not leaving the track.

“PSG remain in talks with Yan Diomande, with Leipzig for Yan Diomande.

“So, that remains the case.

“Should anything change, I will let you know.”

Yan Diomande wants PSG, not Arsenal

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported Diomande’s reaction to Arsenal trying to sign him, stating that the winger wants to move to PSG.

The talkSPORT journalist wrote on X at 6:17pm on July 22: “Arsenal made an enquiry for Yan Diomande, as reported yesterday on @talkSPORT.

“Purely exploratory at this stage.

“PSG continue to work on a deal, while Leipzig hope Diomande signs a new contract and/or stays for at least an extra season.

“Diomande has made it clear he favours PSG (terms on a five-year contract are in place) as well as a right-sided role.

“Player equally capable of both sides, but favours more minutes on the right.”

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