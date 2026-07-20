Liverpool get huge £85m transfer boost as PSG ‘pass’ on Yan Diomande transfer

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool and PSG.

Liverpool have received a huge transfer boost as Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly decided to pull out of the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The Reds announced back in March that Mohamed Salah would be allowed to leave the club this summer to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool have already brought in one winger in the form of Victor Munoz from Spanish side Osasuna for around €40m – but they are still looking for a top-class winger to replace Salah.

RB Leipzig’s Diomande had been their top target from the beginning of the summer with Liverpool even having a €100m (£85m) bid turned down.

However, last month the Reds suffered a huge blow when it was revealed by widespread reports that Diomande had chosen to move to PSG this summer.

That has led to weeks of talks between the French champions and RB Leipzig with the German side keen to hang on to the Ivory Coast international for another season.

READ: Man Utd offered chance to sign top Liverpool, Arsenal target as PSG make huge U-turn

And now Liverpool could have a chance to finally bring Diomande to Anfield with Ivorian journalist Malick Traoré insisting that PSG ‘will pass’ on the Leipzig star as Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is their new top target.

Traoré posted on X: ‘Due to the complexity of the file (image rights…), PSG will pass on the Yan Diomandé file… New target of the European champion: Eli Kroupi Jr.’

Traore also revealed: ‘Yan Diomande is currently under contract with two different agencies, Maxidel and Roc Nation which is currently representing the player. — The situation has been referred to CAS (court of arbitration for sport), a transfer looks complicated until the matter is resolved. The Ivorians former agency was in negotiations with Liverpool F.C & Bayern Munich, while Roc Nation his current agency is in talks with PSG has been pushing for the player to join the club.’

Arsenal have joined Liverpool in race for Diomande

Arsenal have also entered the race in recent days after missing out on Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend that the Gunners had made enquiries.

READ: Romano reveals whether Arsenal will now threaten Liverpool for Bradley Barcola after Morgan Rogers ‘shock’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then talking about the wingers’ market, we have to see how Arsenal will react – wingers and strikers – because this depends on opportunities.

“For example, just to give you some context, Arsenal over the last few days made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande from Red Bull Leipzig to understand if there was still a chance to enter the deal.

“But don’t forget Diomande has an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiations with Leipzig.

“But, for example, Arsenal made some calls to understand the situation of Diomande, just to give you context of what happened over the recent days.”

READ: Liverpool ‘medical’ imminent as midfielder agrees ‘historic transfer’