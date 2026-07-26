Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande have both been linked with Arsenal.

Real Madrid have informed Arsenal how much they will need to bid to sign Vinicius Junior this summer as they get the ‘green light’ for Yan Diomande.

The Gunners are looking to bring in another new atttacker this summer after this missed out on the signing of Morgan Rogers, who moved to Chelsea earlier this week.

Arsenal didn’t want to pay over the odds to sign Rogers with Chelsea investing £117m in the England international, while the Gunners brought in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

There seems to be room in the Arsenal budget for a really big signing this summer as The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirmed on Saturday that they have interest in Vinicius Junior.

It is understood that the Brazil international features ‘prominently among multiple candidates for the Premier League champions to bolster their attack’.

ESPN journalist Rodra noted that Premier League side Arsenal are ‘the only possible destination for Vinicius this summer’ as the Gunners continue to study the viability of the deal.

READ: Romano gives ‘here we go’ to fourth Arsenal signing after bid is launched for Vinicius Jr

And now Sport has revealed that Real Madrid have told Arsenal that they ‘will not consider any proposal that does not reach 160 million euros, including fixed and variable fees’ for Vinicius.

Real Madrid ‘will not even sit down to negotiate’ if they receive a bid lower than that figure with Arsenal ‘already exploring the possibility of signing the Brazilian, whom they consider one of their top candidates to bolster their attack.’

The report adds: ‘The €160 million price tag is not arbitrary. Real Madrid cannot afford to lose a player of this caliber without receiving any compensation and, at the same time, wants to set a high enough bar to deter opportunistic inquiries.

‘The formula the club is considering includes a fixed fee and a package of variables linked to performance and titles won, a mechanism increasingly common in major transfers that allows the total amount to be increased without drastically increasing the buyer’s initial outlay.’

Real Madrid could be more willing to sell to Arsenal if they can get a deal over the line for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande – who has also been linked to the Gunners – with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Los Blancos have got the “green light” to proceed from the Ivorian.

Romano said on his latest YouTube video: “Jose Mourinho indicated to Real Madrid that he wanted Yan Diomande, which is why the club submitted an opening offer worth €90 million plus €10m in add-ons. That proposal was rejected by RB Leipzig, who are demanding more than €100m to complete the transfer.

“This decision by Real Madrid has also clarified the situation regarding other clubs. There were reports from Germany today suggesting Manchester City were ready to enter the race, but City actually made their approach several days ago. Arsenal also explored the situation around a week ago.

READ: Vinicius next? Every Premier League player signed from Real Madrid ranked, with Arsenal trio in top ten

“Both clubs contacted people close to the player to understand whether there was an opportunity, but Yan Diomande did not open the door to a move to England. At this stage, that position has not changed.

“Initially, Diomande was open to joining Liverpool. He then agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and now Real Madrid have entered the race.

Real Madrid have received the ‘green light’ from Diomande

“I can reveal an additional detail. Real Madrid travelled a few days ago to begin direct discussions with RB Leipzig. During that trip they formally presented their offer and held face-to-face talks with the German club. They also met with people close to the player.

“According to my information, Real Madrid have now received the green light from Yan Diomande on personal terms. After opening discussions, they have reached a full agreement with the player. The contract is agreed and will run for five years. Yan Diomande has opened the door to joining Real Madrid.

“Paris Saint-Germain have had personal terms agreed since June, but now Real Madrid have also completed an agreement with the player, giving them real confidence.

“PSG have tried over the last 12 hours to re-enter negotiations with RB Leipzig and compete again for the deal. They had almost a month to complete the transfer but were unable to reach an agreement with Leipzig. As I reported previously, there was also confusion surrounding the player’s agency, which complicated matters.

“Real Madrid, meanwhile, have secured the player’s agreement, submitted an official offer and started formal negotiations. Their first bid was rejected, but they will return with a new proposal.

“Now everything depends on negotiations between the clubs. Real Madrid want to go all in to sign Yan Diomande for Jose Mourinho.”

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