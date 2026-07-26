Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are “not giving up” in their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes as “direct negotiations with Newcastle” approach, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have signed Illan Meslier from Leeds United on a free transfer and brought Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis to the club for around £34m this summer.

Piero Hincapie, who enjoyed his time on loan at Arsenal last season, also completed a permanent deal from Bayer Leverkusen for around £34.5m.

Arsenal have made their search a midfielder and another attacker their top priority in recent weeks with Newcastle and Brazil star Guimaraes emerging as their top target in midfield.

The Gunners have already seen two unofficial bids of £55m and £65m knocked back by the Magpies with Arsenal now reportedly primed to make a £70m offer.

Widespread reports believe that £70m offer will also be knocked back but there is speculation that a deal could be done for nearer £80m this summer, despite Newcastle maintaining their stance that Guimaraes is not for sale.

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And now Romano has revealed that Arsenal are set to be “back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week”.

Romano said on his latest YouTube video: “And then guys, on Arsenal, don’t forget the Bruno Guimaraes story because Arsenal are expected to return to the table over next week for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Arsenal want Bruno. Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority, so Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week.

“It’s going to be an important week of new contacts. Then if the deal can get done already next week or not, this depends on the negotiation on the two clubs.

“The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, so Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement. Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project, but now Bruno is keen.

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“Arsenal are ready, depends on the agreement with Newcastle. But Arsenal are not giving up. Arsenal are ready to go strong for Bruno Guimaraes.

“So, it’s going to be a crucial moment for this negotiation. Obviously, Arsenal are going to be busy with this one, obviously Newcastle already signed Bamba in midfield, but it’s also true that they also lost Sandro Tonali.

“Newcastle have always been in conversation over the recent days for Bergvall, but there is also Nottingham Forest. So, there are plenty of movements around midfielders in top European clubs.

“We have to be attentive because there is going to be movements, but for sure, a crazy, crazy moment on the market.”

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