Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal ‘will’ get a deal for Bruno Guimaraes over the line as Newcastle close in on the signing of Monaco midfielder Aladji Bamba, according to reports.

The Gunners have barely got going in the summer transfer market with just Illan Meslier signing on a free transfer from Leeds United, while they turned Piero Hincapie’s loan move into a permanent deal.

Arsenal are looking to improve in attack, especially on the left side after selling Leandro Trossard, while they are eyeing another midfielder to give more competition to Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

Newcastle’s Guimaraes has been at the top of their list for a while now but the Magpies are playing tough after selling Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali already this summer.

BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel revealed on Thursday that Arsenal are preparing a new £70m offer for Guimaraes as they look to avoid overpaying.

Mokbel wrote on X: ‘Arsenal to make £70million offer for Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes. Brazil international viewed as a key midfield target but #AFC unwilling to overpay in inflated market.’

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Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano gave more detail in his latest YouTube video: “Arsenal are preparing a new bid for Bruno Guimaraes.

“The player has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and the contract is ready.

“Bruno wants to remain respectful towards Newcastle, but he has made it clear internally that he would like to make the move.

“Newcastle continue to insist they do not want to sell unless they receive an exceptional offer.

“Arsenal previously discussed a package worth around £55 million plus £10 million in add-ons, but that was rejected.

“Now they are expected to return with an offer worth around £70 million. That may still not be enough to convince Newcastle, but Arsenal believe it moves negotiations much closer.

“They hope a deal can eventually be completed for slightly more than that figure. However, Arsenal are not prepared to overpay. As we saw with Morgan Rogers, they were willing to spend around £90-100 million but refused to match Chelsea’s £117 million offer. The same principle applies here.

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“Behind the scenes, Mikel Arteta is pushing extremely hard because he believes Bruno is the perfect midfielder for Arsenal.”

Romano also revealed that Monaco midfielder Aladji Bamba is in England to complete his medical ahead of a move to Newcastle, giving Arsenal hope of completing a deal for Guimaraes.

He added: “Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Aladji Bamba from Monaco. The player is already in England for his medical and to sign his contract.

“The package is worth €41 million with a 15 per cent sell-on clause. With that deal completed, Arsenal will now continue their efforts to prise Bruno Guimaraes away from St James’ Park.”

Bruno Guimaraes ‘will get his wish’ to join Arsenal

Football Transfers insists that Arsenal are ‘close to securing the transfer’ of Guimaraes from Newcastle with ‘only the finishing touches need to be confirmed before the deal is complete’.

Despite push back from Newcastle over selling the Brazil international this summer, the website claims that ‘sources have indicated that he will get his wish’ to join Arsenal.

The report continued: ‘Bruno is one of the major transfer deals that Berta has pinpointed as being essential to Arsenal ahead of their defence of the Premier League title.’

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