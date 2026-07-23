Romano confirms £55m-plus Chelsea signing at ‘final stages’ after ‘ownership’ intervene

Chelsea are close to completing a club-to-club agreement for the signing of a proven Premier League player, and Fabrizio Romano has clarified claims a Blues star could move the other way.

Chelsea are well aware they cannot rely solely on youth and potential to get the club back to competing for the game’s top honours.

Big money will still be invested in younger stars. You only have to look at the £47m spent on 21-year-old Marco Palestra to see that.

However, the Blues are putting greater emphasis on landing players who can make instant impacts, as evidenced by the £117m arrival of Morgan Rogers. The 23-year-old had been Aston Villa’s best player over the past two campaigns.

A new centre-back who can slot straight in is also wanted, with Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix top of the shortlist.

The 26-year-old France international didn’t hesitate to agree personal terms with Chelsea, and on Thursday evening, news broke of a club-to-club agreement with Crystal Palace nearing.

READ NEXT: Aston Villa planning to plunder Chelsea again as three more targets emerge after Garnacho

Chelsea poised to sign Maxence Lacroix for £55m-plus

Firstly, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook revealed a deal worth in excess of £55m is about to be finalised.

‘#CFC are closing in a deal for Maxence Lacroix,’ he wrote on X.

‘Palace chairman Steve Parish handling negotiations and overall package is expected to be north of £55m.

‘Chelsea have offered Palace the chance to sign a number of players including Axel Disasi.’

Soon after, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided an update of his own.

“Now the deal is really at the final stages,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “Lacroix is one step away from becoming a new Chelsea player.

“Agreement done with the player, personal terms fully agreed. Lacroix is more than happy and excited to become a new Chelsea player. So everything is in place on the player side.

“And now club-to-club with the ownership in direct conversations – a meeting took place in New York before the World Cup final – and now working hard to close the deal as soon as possible, it could be any moment.”

DON’T MISS: Chelsea finalise another ‘historic’ signing after Morgan Rogers – ‘here we go’

Axel Disasi not involved in Lacroix deal

There have been suggestions Axel Disasi could move to Selhurst Park as part of Lacroix’s switch to Stamford Bridge.

However, Romano insisted Disasi does not look favourably on the idea of joining Palace. As a result, Disasi is NOT part of the imminent agreement that will send Lacroix to Chelsea.

Instead, reporter Ben Jacobs named two potential destinations that might take Disasi’s fancy when posting on X.

He wrote: ‘Understand Chelsea are seeking £25m plus add-ons for Axel Disasi. Roma and Milan two clubs to have enquired.’