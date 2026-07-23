Chelsea finalise another ‘historic’ signing after Morgan Rogers – ‘here we go’

Chelsea have sealed their second ‘historic’ signing in a matter of days, while the finer details in Alejandro Garnacho’s now-completed switch to Aston Villa have come to light.

The Blues broke their transfer record earlier this week when making Morgan Rogers the most expensive player in their history.

The £117m transfer fee also made the versatile attacker the most expensive British player of all time.

And just a few days on, Chelsea are at it again with ground-breaking moves, though this time it regards a player for the future, not the present.

The Athletic’s MLS expert, Tom Bogert, led the way, revealing Chelsea have pre-agreed the signing of American wonderkid, Benji Flowers, when he turns 18. Flowers – a left winger – is currently 15 years of age.

Bogert wrote on X: ‘FC Dallas has signed 15 y/o USYNT attacker Benji Flowers to big homegrown deal plus a pre-agreed transfer to Chelsea when he turns 18, per sources.’

‘Chelsea can pay fee up around $10m (!) for Flowers. Initial $3m + ~$7m add-ons.’

Chelsea move for Benji Flowers labelled ‘historic’

In a follow-up post, Bogert termed Chelsea’s move for Flowers ‘historic’.

He added: ‘Historic deal for a 15-year-old. Chelsea scouted Benji Flowers with USYNT and Dallas academy.

‘Beat several European teams and Mexican teams who wanted him.

‘Homegrown deal + Chelsea future negotiated simultaneously… homegrown deal wouldn’t be signed until Chelsea future done too.

‘Flowers was in England recently to complete that portion of the deal.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed the news, giving Chelsea’s coup his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on X.

The trusted reporter declared: ‘Chelsea have agreed to sign USA talented winger Benji Flowers for their Academy, here we go!

‘#CFC agreed all terms with Flowers to join from Dallas FC as soon as he turns 18. Seen as one of the most talented youngsters in USA.’

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Alejandro Garnacho officially joins Aston Villa

Elsewhere, Alejandro Garnacho has officially completed his transfer to Aston Villa, with that deal confirmed by both Chelsea and Villa on their respective websites.

Garnacho has joined Unai Emery’s side on a loan deal that contains a conditional obligation to buy.

Numerous sources including the BBC are insisting the terms to turn the loan permanent are ‘easily achievable’.

And according to reporter Ben Jacobs, the terms relate to an appearance target, which clearly won’t be a very high one.

‘Garnacho has pre-agreed a four-year contract,’ wrote Jacobs on X.

‘Chelsea recoup around €50m / £43m inclusive of loan fee and conditional obligation, which will be appearance triggered.’

Aston Villa have since announced Garnacho will wear the number 17 shirt during his time at Villa Park.

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