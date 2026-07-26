Mohamed Salah strikes ‘agreement’ with next club as ex-Liverpool striker could join him

Mohamed Salah has an ‘agreement in principle’ to join Besiktas after leaving Liverpool with the Turkish side ‘confident’ they will finalise a deal in the ‘next days’, according to reports.

Liverpool announced in March that Salah would be leaving Anfield after allowing him to cut his time at the club short by one year to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

There have been rumours over the past couple of years that a move to Saudi Arabia would be the most likely destination with huge offers reportedly made.

A transfer to the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer were seen as the main options this summer but Turkish journalist Yağız Saffunçuoğlu claimed last week that Salah had an ‘agreement’ with Salah.

Saffunçuoğlu reported: ‘Beşiktaş made the first offer to Salah. Salah, who initially demanded an annual salary of 15 million euros (around 25.6 billion Korean won), lowered his salary expectations for the transfer to Beşiktaş. The player’s lawyer has arrived in Istanbul.’

He added: ‘Beşiktaş has reached an agreement with Mohamed Salah on financial terms. Negotiations are currently ongoing regarding the contract duration and image rights.’

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That story saw Turkish giants Besiktas issue a strongly-worded statement to deny reports of an ‘agreement’ with Salah and criticised Saffunçuoğlu for breaking the news in Turkey.

Besiktas’ statement read: ‘The content posted by Yağız Saffunçuoğlu, a journalist, regarding the digital transfer process and transfer conditions discussed by our club is entirely fictional.

‘The individual has long been spreading reports fabricated at their desk, unrelated to the facts, regarding our club’s transfer procedures, and has been openly misleading the public.

‘As we have previously stated, the most accurate and transparent information regarding our team’s transfer procedures is shared with fans and the public through our official communication channels. We once again respectfully request that you do not trust any information or reports not announced through our official channels.’

Issuing an update on his understanding of where a potential deal was at, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Why did Beşiktaş deny the rumors with an official statement? Because Salah’s deal hasn’t been completed yet. Before an agreement is finalised, clubs must exercise caution—completely understandable. Beşiktaş is indeed pursuing Salah’s transfer, and they did make an offer.

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“However, we must await an official agreement before confirmation. We’re waiting for the next steps. Salah has also received offers from MLS and Saudi clubs, so Beşiktaş is maintaining discretion until reaching a comprehensive agreement.”

Besiktas have an ‘agreement in principle for a contract until 2027’ with Salah

But eight days on from Besiktas’ statement, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira insists the Turkish side now have an ‘agreement in principle’ with Salah and are ‘confident’ of getting a deal done.

Schira posted on X: ‘Mohamed #Salah is getting closer to #Besiktas as a free agent. Agreement in principle for a contract until 2027 (12M/year) + option for 2028. Coach #Italiano is pushing hard to convince Salah to join Besiktas, which are confident to finalize the deal in the next days. #transfers.’

Salah could be greeted by a familiar face if he signs for Besiktas with Sky reporter Sacha Tavolieri claiming that ex-Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is ‘edging closer to an agreement’ with the Super Lig side.

Tavolieiri wrote on X: ‘BREAKING Darwin Núñez is edging closer to an agreement with Beşiktaş over a loan move until the end of the season. More to follow #mercato #BJK.’

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