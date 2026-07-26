Liverpool get transfer boost as Bradley Barcola makes final decision on PSG contract

Liverpool have been given a transfer boost as Bradley Barcola makes his ‘final decision’ over whether to accept a new Paris Saint-Germain contract or not, according to reports.

The Reds have already brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna in a deal worth €40m this summer – but that will not stop them pursuing another top-class winger.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande had been their top target with Liverpool making a €100m bid before it emerged that he preferred a transfer to PSG this summer.

Liverpool have since moved on to other targets with Fabrizio Romano revealing that France international Barcola is the Reds’ “top, top, top target” this summer.

Giving an update in recent days, Italian transfer insider Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And Barcola, let me repeat, today, yesterday, last month, two months ago, three months ago, Barcola is the top, top, top target of Liverpool.

“Liverpool love Barcola. I know many of you doubt my information because maybe the information is not everywhere, and so many of you say, ‘Ah, but it’s impossible. Ah, but it’s not going to happen’.

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“I don’t know if it’s going to be possible financially, but what I can tell you is that for sure Liverpool remain super keen on Bradley Barcola. That’s the first point.

“Second point, Barcelona are not involved in this story because Mendes is not his agent.”

Barcola makes ‘final decision’ on PSG contract offer

And now French newspaper L’Equipe are claiming that Liverpool transfer target Barcola has now made his ‘final decision’ on whether to accept a new contract at PSG or not.

The report adds: ‘After several months of deliberation, the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker has decided to end the suspense and cease negotiations with PSG regarding an extension (his contract was set to run until 2028). This was a sporting decision, as the offer from the capital club included a substantial pay rise.’

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L’Equipe credit Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea as all clubs who have expressed an interest in signing Barcola in the summer transfer window.

Following up the report from France, Romano reiterated that Liverpool ‘have Barcola on top of their list’ and reposted a previous post claiming that the Reds ‘remain the club showing most concrete interest’.

Romano posted on X: ‘BREAKING: Bradley Barcola will NOT sign new deal at Paris Saint-Germain, the decision is confirmed. As always reported, he’s open to exploring a move this summer and will NOT sign new contract. Liverpool have Barcola on top of their list.’

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