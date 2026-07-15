Mohamed Salah has revealed that Chelsea are his ‘first choice’ transfer if he remains in the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

The Reds announced in March that the Egypt international would be allowed to leave Liverpool at the end of the season with the freedom to decide his own next step.

Salah has been heavily linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer, while clubs in Turkey are also reportedly keen.

Sending a message to the Liverpool fans after his departure was announced, Salah said: “Hello everyone, unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life.

“Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.

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“We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates past and present.

“And to the fans, I don’t have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career and you stood by me in the toughest times. It’s something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you.

“This club will always be my home to me and to my family.

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“Thank you for everything.

“Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”

Chelsea ‘first choice’ in the Premier League for Salah

But Salah could stun Liverpool fans by moving to Premier League rivals Chelsea with Egyptian journalist Ahmed Darwish (via Al-Horia) has revealed that the Reds legend is ‘on the verge’ of deciding his future.

The journalist noted that the only team ‘that might persuade Salah to stay in the Premier League is his former club Chelsea, noting that any offer from the Blues would be the player’s first choice if he decided to continue his career in England.’

Salah also has ‘three strong offers’ from the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray all lodging bids, while ‘offers from the Saudi League are not the highest financially compared to some of the other offers on the player’s table, which increases the intensity of the competition to sign him’.

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