Djed Spence has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Tottenham full-back Djed Spence in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds appointed Andoni Iraola earlier this summer after sacking Arne Slot following a disappointing season under the Dutchman.

A fifth-placed finish did secure Champions League football for another campaign but their performances were a long way from the standard set in Slot’s first season, in which they won the Premier league title.

And now Liverpool are attempting to rebuild a squad that has already lost Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson without gaining any transfer fees.

Liverpool are keen to strengthen at full-back this summer with Kostas Tsimikas, who was on loan at Roma last season, the next left-back in line after Milos Kerkez.

Conor Bradley suffered a serious injury last season as Dominik Szoboszlai was deployed at right-back at times ahead of Jeremie Frimpong.

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Liverpool could certainly do with cover or better options in those positions and now Anfield Watch claim that the Reds are ‘eyeing a move’ for Tottenham defender Spence.

It is understood that Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on a full-back that they’ve wanted to sign since 2023’ with the Reds monitoring the full-back, who can play on the left or right, since he was at Rennes.

The report adds: ‘Even though Liverpool’s interest from 2023 came from them going to watch Desire Doue, they ended up doing some assessments on Spence with the Englishman even doing exceptionally well against Doue, who is one of the best one-vs-one ball carriers in Europe.

‘Liverpool’s interest has never escalated to the bid but, Anfield Watch understands that they have always kept tabs on him and are always on the lookout for any market opportunities that may arise.’

Tottenham ‘ready to greenlight sale’ of Spence

Our friends at TEAMtalk were the first to report this month that Liverpool hold interest in Spence with Tottenham ‘ready to greenlight his sale’ this summer amid interest from Inter Milan.

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His brilliant performances for England at the World Cup are attracting a number of suitors this summer with Everton and Newcastle also interested in the Liverpool target.

TEAMtalk add that Spence is ‘one of five players that the club plans to sell this summer to generate another £170m worth of signings’.

Spence’s brilliant display against Norway as England moved into the World Cup semi-finals earned him praise from former Three Lions and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand posted on X: ‘DJED SPENCE – respect. People need to put some respect on his name!’

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