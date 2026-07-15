England have no chance v ‘irrepressible’ Rodri and Spain ‘cheats’

England fans are giving England very little chance after watching Spain beat France in the World Cup semi-final.

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Spurs dominating the World Cup

One of the Spurs back four from last season is going to win the World Cup… Porro, Romero or Spence. Madness.

AK

…Mad that the two best right backs at this World Cup both play for Spurs….

Jerome, Bristol Spur

READ: Spain’s collective trumps France’s individualism in startlingly one-sided World Cup semi-final

England will not cope with Spain

If England do get to the final, my fear is that Spain will be a much harder test than France would’ve been.

Rodri is basically back in Rodri mode and looks irrepressible and that should worry any team. But more I think Porro and Simon are the kinds of cheats who would wind up England fans and players if they took the lead. They’d fake injuries and time waste as much as possible and the refs would fall for it.

Tonight Simon goes against Doue in a 50/50 in the 90th minute and then acts like he’s been smashed in the face. Replays show there was zero contact anywhere near his face but the ref wastes 2 minutes arguing with him and actually that’s just what Simon wanted. Instead of VAR being f**king useless in every other respect why not tell the ref that Simon is cheating so he can be booked for simulation or forced to leave the field for a “concussion” check. It was pathetic gamesmanship but exactly the sort of thing England won’t be well equipped to handle in a final. Refs are so easily duped and Spain will be better equipped to take advantage that England.

Anyway, bring on Argentina. Let’s send Messi home in tears if we can. Lovely footballing wizard footed God that he is.

Minty, LFC

READ: This is already England’s second-best men’s World Cup ever even if heroic failure awaits

…Watching this Spain side is reminiscent of watching Floyd Money Mayweather in his prime. So supreme that world class opponents were made to chase shadows, never there to be hit, frustrated fighters into errors and finally sniped them with class to the inevitable conclusion.

I believe that we will be in the final on Sunday but whomever faces Spain will need to find a way to disturb the calm and measured rhythm.

Parm for Gravesend (Praying!)

…Nowadays, everybody wants to talk about Mbappé, Dembélé, and Olise, but unfortunately for the French, they’ve forgotten about Rodri.

Over the last half‑decade, put simply: when he plays, the team he plays for wins.

At Man City, ever since his first bedding‑in season, he has won the league every single year he’s been fit, four out of four. In the two seasons where he missed games through injury, City lose the title. Last season, when it looked like City might snatch the title away from Arsenal, it was because Rodri was fit.

He helped City win their first Champions League. He won the European Championship with Spain, was voted Player of the Tournament, and he’s won the Ballon d’Or.

He’s a 6‑foot‑3 mountain of a midfielder with silky skills, elite passing, and the ability to pop up with crucial goals, including the winning goal in a Champions League final. And he’s still only 30, right in the prime of his career.

He is potentially the best player ever to play in his position.

However, for some inexplicable reason, everyone seems to have forgotten about Rodri.

Paul K, London

Odd refereeing to benefit Spain

Spain were clearly the better team tonight, but they benefitted from some bizarre refereeing.

For the penalty, Yamal clearly moves his arm to the ball. It is a clear hand ball. I note Lee Dixon spotted this, but everyone else chose to ignore it.

Late in the game, Yamal commits a foul, a free kick is given. The replay shows the foul clearly inside the box. No penalty. No one mentions this. Very odd.

Anyway, great performance by Spain. Awful refereeing.

Rob

What happened to France?

France were the best team in the World Cup up until the point that they weren’t, the same way that the Titanic was unsinkable before it hit the iceberg.

Matthew

PS: Nobody will remember France 2026 with the same reverence they remember Brazil 1982.

Jude set up to be the scapegoat

AdidasMUFC may not know about rhyming words but he/she/they has hit the nail on the head. That is exactly how my head has decided it will go, you can only imagine the shit housing that Jude is about to be on the end of and the you can almost hear the right wing media rubbing their hands, sharpening their pencils/knives, ready to take another young hero down.

Let’s not forget, without him we would be nowhere near the semi-final. Despite claiming to have accepted that the Jude vs Tuchel ‘interview off’ was manufactured and was not a bad thing, I was amazed to hear the pundits on 5live still tugging at the thread, saying Tuchel had dropped him before and they must have beef and we’ll find out sooner or later. He wasn’t dropped, he was injured and then recovering.

I’ve said it before but what has happened at The Beeb, it has really let itself down this World Cup, they used to be the gold standard but the level of pundits has dropped off a cliff, it’s just all supposition and speculation with barely any insight. Funny enough, despite ITV getting the interview, they’ve barely mentioned it since the Norway game.

Getting to the semis is a bit of a free hit where anything can happen – those of us of a certain age know how things go once we start to get our hopes up – it won’t be for a lack of pushun, or mentality, it will be either fine margins or we’ll just come across a better team. Whatever happens we’ve gone semi, final, quarters, final, semi in the last 5 tournaments, which is frankly something I never thought I would see us do.

Seeing Spain completely nullify France, certainly puts things into perspective though whoever wins tomorrow is going to have to work out how to deal with Rodri, not sure I’ve ever seen a more dominant midfield performance than that, and I grew up watching Carlton Palmer in the England midfield.

Anyway COY3L – it’s the hope that kills ya!

Tom, sitting firmly on the fence

Actually, Bellingham v Tuchel IS a problem

I have enjoyed Mediawatch a lot over the years, but its claim that the Bellingham/Tuchel issue is just a “torrent of guff” is nonsense.

Tuchel has called the performance “sloppy” and “lucky”, both of which are correct. England were not impressive, and have not been impressive for the majority of the World Cup. They have however grafted and grinded out results. Being a top class manager, Tuchel probably has concerns that this won’t be enough to win the World Cup. Grafting and Grinding will only get you so far.. at some stage your plan needs to work and your top-class players, need to play like a top-class team, not just a bunch of random English blokes and two world-class stars in Jude and Harry.

Fair play to Jude for not just spitting out the usual pre planned media bullsh*t that Kane loves to say. However his comments show a significant and fascinating dynamic in the dressing room. Has Tuchel found the perfect way to inspire Jude to be World Class? Is this his masterplan? Or are the players upset with Tuchel? Did he not bring the inflatable Unicorns for the pool sessions? Is it a bit serious? Less bantz?

Does Jude think they can just win the World Cup with average to ok performances? If so… isn’t this the mentality that England and their fans want to leave behind? Tuchel has been hired to bring the extra 10% England need. Of all people, you would expect Jude to be on board with this. Surely he’s tired of him and Harry carrying the team.

Perhaps when England look back after being knocked out by an average Argentina team, or a very good Spanish one, they may realise that following a plan, being technically proficient and controlling a game is better than vibez and pashun. Currently I’m just seeing Gareth Southgate’s England, no more, no less.

England fans should be hoping the rest of the team are listening to Thomas, not Jude…

Shz – Vamos Argentina!

Is Mainoo actually any good?

I’ve seen a lot written about Mainoo on these pages. I’m not an avid Man U watcher but I have seen him play a quite a few times and wondered what all the fuss was about. With my untrained eye he seems to be a fairly average Premier League midfielder who whilst decent in possession is a liability off the ball. So I thought I would delve into some stats to see what I am missing.

First off shooting. All stats are percentile against other prem midfielders. Goals 48%, not bad. Shots and shots on target only 30%. Xg only 13%. So well below average shooter.

Let’s try passing next, this I’m told is one of his strengths. Assists 64%, again not bad. Successful passes 86%, now we’re talking, this is where his strengths lie. Very good but not elite (90%+). Long balls 67%, chances created 69%. Again good numbers but far from elite. Big chances only 32%.

Now we move onto the in-possession stats. Dribbles 93%! His 1st “elite” stat! However, only 54% of those were successful. Although he is good at dribbling, he loses it nearly half the time! Not good when you are playing CM. Duels 28%, this is poor. 81% for touches.

Defending next, in the few games I have seen of Mainoo, him strolling back after losing the ball is one of my abiding memories. 49% for defensive contributions, ouch! Tackles 40%, interceptions 50%, dribbled past 73%. So as suspected not great off the ball. He loves blocking a shot tho, 79% on that one. But my fav stat and the only other one I could find that he is elite in is fouls committed 91%!

As we all know stats don’t always tell the whole story but I’m glad that my eye was more or less backed up by the stats. Bang average shooter, decent passer, excellent dribbler and well below average out of possession. You wouldn’t want him anywhere near the back of midfield with those defensive stats. His passing and shooting are not good enough to be anywhere near the 10, also our best player plays there. For me he is a risk taking 8. Just as likely to give the ball away or let someone run past him as he is to create or score. So you can only really play him when you are chasing a game when you are one or two goals down.

I think he is a specialist player for a specific situation, just like Dan Burn is at the other end. My hope is we don’t see him at all, coz if we do, it means we’re probably screwed.

AB Maidenhead

Some people are really mad at England

Reading Football365 the other day and saw an article suggesting the World Cup was set up to benefit the rest of the world at the expense of Europe, which I suppose is true enough, and I think we can all agree matches like England v. Congo and Argentine v. Cape Verde show that was a fantastic idea even if the traditional powers made it to the final four.

But then the article made another claim that the World Cup was rigged against Europe by virtue of being held in the United States in summer. Seriously, you lot are supposed to be the cool Brits we all don’t reflexively hate for your silly nonsense claiming to love queues, tea, and biscuits when you’re more likely to be trying on the jack-boots you once kept off your soil.

You think a World Cup held on a continent that’s heating up similar to Africa and Asia is targeting you? You think a World Cup in a part of the world you, Spain, and France colonized and industrialized leading to more CO2 in the air and thus more trapped in heat across the planet is something to do with you? Maybe it is if you think of it as the rest of the world giving you a taste of what’s coming to your shores as the gulf stream dissipates and temperatures across once temperate Europe climb high enough so you start figuring out maybe we didn’t all get air conditioning because we like things loud and obnoxious.

Looking forward to more soul-sucking misery on these pages even if you beat Argentina. Try and have some fun, would you?

Niall, Annapolis

(We have definitely never said the World Cup is rigged against Europe; we’re not sure why anybody has arrived at that conclusion. Anyway, have a nice day – Ed)

What dynamic pricing does at World Cup

I have a few mates who are well connected to the official FIFA ticket situation, having paid for official tickets for the Norway game as soon as we beat Mexico (we all currently live an hour’s flight from Miami) and they are in Atlanta for tomorrow’s game. Whilst obviously trying not to curse us they are also trying to understand in advance how to even maybe get final tickets if the impossible becomes reality. So, as at 9pm Eastern US time today (Tuesday), final tickets in the top deck are currently $8k, mid range $10, and Category 1 $13,500. Cat 1 with hospitality also available way upwards of that. FIFA are explicit that prices are changing by the hour. I guess that’s dynamic pricing in action.

I don’t really have a comment, just presenting the cold facts. I’m pretty numb about football at this point to be honest. For context, we’re all of Mexico ‘86 and Italia ‘90 vintage. Are we supposed to be shocked, angry, outraged anymore?? No idea.

For what it’s worth, and despite all the sideshows, I actually think we have a bloody chance you know…. Come on Ingerlund.

Mike, WHU

Why would anybody buy Powerade?

I know the conditions for many of the matches are demanding, but I’m still surprised at the number of players going down with cramp. This is even with having the despised Hydration Breaks which are apparently “sponsored by Powerade”.

Not a great advert for that stuff, I think.

John Loizou

Let’s have a 192-team World Cup

FIFA should bite the bullet, admit that UEFA are by far the savvier football capitalists, and follow their lead.

Instead of further diluting their already diluted product, just create 2 new World Cup competitions alongside the current one. As normal, all nations start in groups to compete for qualification. The top-faring teams have the honour of competing in the “Champions World Cup”, the next-best teams head to the (distinctly not Europa League-inspired) “Internationola World Cup”, followed by the plucky underdogs in the “Conference World Cup”. Qualification would follow the same pattern as the current format, albeit with a points weighting system, for example, victories in CONEMBOL would carry greater point significance than those in AFC due to the calibre of opposition.

The three tournaments would take place over the same 5-6 weeks in distinctly different time zones, ensuring near 24/7 live football could occur under the FIFA banner throughout the period. Hosting would be tricky, as no one would know which tournament they would be in, but I am sure FIFA could hastily make and amend their rulings to suit their needs. Some creativity would be needed in allocating the groups at the beginning of the tournament, to avoid federation clashes etc, but this can be arranged by someone far smarter than me.

Kept at the current tournament size, this would get 144 teams into summer tournament action… but why stop there? Up it to 64 teams per competition, as is inevitable, and get 192 of 211 FIFA recognised teams into action.

Obviously, there isn’t much more that can be done for the final 19 teams… or is there? Similar to the Pro Bowl in the lead-up to the NFL Super Bowl, these 19 teams will serve as an amuse bouche to the thrilling summer World Cup Trident of sport, by competing in a ‘best of the rest’ tournament. For those not familiar, the Pro Bowl is basically a week of Showboating and Carnival Games for the best players who didn’t get to the Super Bowl. This Pro-World Cup will follow a standard tournament style, but will consist of 5-a-side football for the opening games, beach football for the knockouts, sloped pitches for the latter stages, and, I don’t know, sumo suits for the final.

John K

Who are the biggest flag nonces?

France v Spain is about to kick off, so obviously I’m sending an email.

Has anyone done a study on whether a team’s unity in singing the national anthem has any bearing at all on their likelihood of winning?

France had a few who didn’t bother/didn’t give a shit. Has that condemned them to failure, or secured their success? Or neither, obviously, but more boringly.

The English press make a big thing about it. Is that the same in other countries? Which country is the biggest flag nonce? Only joking, it’s obviously the US.

Cheers

Phil, Manchester

Man Utd finally replacing the engine!

Someone pinch me because I must be dreaming.

For the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Manchester United seem to have accepted the radical idea that football matches are decided in midfield. Instead of another summer spent chasing the latest flavour of the month attacker while pretending the engine room doesn’t exist, they’re actually building one.

Andrey Santos is in. Youri Tielemans next. It’s not just the quality that excites me; it’s the fact there appears to be an actual plan. Balance. Control. Experience mixed with youth. Midfielders who can win the ball, keep the ball and progress the ball. Imagine that.

I’m so traumatised by the post-Ferguson years that I’m half expecting someone at Old Trafford to panic and blow £90 million on another winger before the window shuts.

Please don’t.

Spend the rest of the kitty on making this midfield as good as it can possibly be. We’ve spent over a decade trying to skip the most important area of the pitch. Maybe just maybe, we’ve finally realised that’s where successful teams are built.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (An Englishman in Zoo York)

READ: Man Utd copying Liverpool with midfield rebuild – but Red Devils need more

Liverpool and Iraola look matched

One thing I’ll say about Iraola, he knows exactly what to say to appeal to the vast majority of the club supporters.

I watched the whole press conference and he came across a humble, likeable guy with a positive attitude and one who knows he has to connect with the club at a deeper level than just performance on the pitch to achieve success.

He was also very careful about criticising Slot. Specifically mentions doing things differently rather than better.

I am cautiously optimistic and eagerly looking forward to next season now.

Abhinav, Mumbai (can’t wait to get the pesky WC out of the way)