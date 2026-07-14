Youri Tielemans has been warned about what to expect at Manchester United

Premier League legend Emmanuel Petit has warned Youri Tielemans about the “step further” he’s taking with Manchester United, but he feels it might not be too different to playing under Unai Emery.

Tielemans‘ move to United came out of nowhere. That he had a release clause in his Aston Villa deal was only revealed when the Red Devils began pursuing him, and the move was done very quickly.

The Belgian midfielder was open to the transfer the moment it came about, and United are in the process of signing him for £35million.

They have already landed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, and Tielemans looks a useful addition to the midfield alongside him.

But Petit has warned the Villa man that he’s taking a step with United, though it might not be too different to playing under Emery.

He told talkSPORT: “I have a feeling that Tielemans is a good player, there’s no doubt about that.

“But going to Manchester United, I think it’s a step further and the pressure is different. You have to play well every single game. Sometimes I have the feeling it’s kind of the same with the manager at Aston Villa.

“He tries to manage the top clubs and I won’t say he failed, there are many reasons why it didn’t work.

“But the fact that he won so many trophies with teams lower than that, for me, there is something behind that. I’ve got the same feeling with Tielemans.”

The suggestion that Aston Villa aren’t a big team is a strange one, and not at all relevant to Emery managing Tielemans.

Scholes happy with Tielemans move

United legend Paul Scholes is happy with the move for Tielemans but feels more is needed at Old Trafford.

“I think he’s a very, very good footballer me. If you look at the £35m for him, that’s a phenomenal signing,” he said.

“Well done to the recruitment team because they’ve needed to get a rocket on and they have, haven’t they? I know it’s difficult with the tournament [World Cup] going on.

READ: Man Utd want three more signings after Youri Tielemans with Red Devils duo to leave

“Still need two [midfielders] in there.

“We’re trying to build a squad and not just the starting 11. If you want to compete in all four competitions that we’re in this year, you have to build a squad and he is phenomenal.

“That’s why I’m saying they still might need more. I can’t see Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo playing together.”

Insiders have suggested that United are looking for another midfielder, so Scholes’ wish is likely to come true.

READ MORE: Whitwell reveals Man Utd budget for third midfield deal as ‘premium’ move questioned