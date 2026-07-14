Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have issued a verdict on Manchester United making Youri Tielemans their third summer signing.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have signed Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow, but they will not be stopping there.

Man Utd are reportedly looking to strengthen in attack, but they could recruit two more midfielders and Tielemans will be their next arrival after he ‘completed his medical’ on Tuesday.

29-year-old Tielemans has consistently shone for Aston Villa in recent seasons, and Man Utd have quickly finalised a deal after triggering his release clause worth £35m.

And while Scholes has some reservations about Man Utd’s transfer business, he has praised his former club for landing Tielemans.

“I think he’s a very, very good footballer me. If you look at the £35m for him, that’s a phenomenal signing,” Butt said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

READ: Man Utd want three more signings after Youri Tielemans with Red Devils duo to leave

“Well done to the recruitment team because they’ve needed to get a rocket on and they have, haven’t they? I know it’s difficult with the tournament going on.”

Scholes then remarked, “Still need two [midfielders] in there.”

Butt continued: “We’re trying to build a squad and not just the starting 11. If you want to compete in all four competitions that we’re in this year, you have to build a squad and he is phenomenal.”

To which, Scholes added, “That’s why I’m saying they still might need more. I can’t see Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo playing together.”

“No. They still need someone in there and whether that’s the Santos kid…

“But Tielemans brings great experience. Really good player and he knows the Premier League. He is a very, very good player.”

READ MORE: Man Utd copying Liverpool with midfield rebuild – but Red Devils need more

“Everyone else would be worried…”

Neville, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks Man Utd’s rivals should be “worried” about the Red Devils signing Tielemans.

“They should ask Aston Villa that,” Neville said when asked whether Man Utd’s rivals should be worried about Man Utd signing Tielemans.

“Since they are worried, everyone else would be worried. Aston Villa never wanted to sell him. His contract sold him. Without that €41 million release clause…United would’ve spent the whole summer negotiating. Villa would’ve spent the whole summer increasing the price.

“Go back to Casemiro’s transfer. Now add today’s market. Do you honestly think Villa would’ve accepted €41 million for their best player? If there was no release clause…the negotiations would’ve started at ‘not for sale.’ Then moved to €71 million. Then probably ended somewhere above that.

“The hardest part of this transfer was probably Tielemans making sure he never missed Manchester United’s call. Aston Villa never got the chance.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd reporter suggests next INEOS signing could be Real Madrid superstar