Arsenal have made official contact with Club Brugge for Christos Tzolis, according to a report, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta ramp up their pursuit of a replacement for Leandro Trossard.

Trossard is on his way out of Arsenal, with a deal having been struck with Besiktas.

Arsenal have been planning to upgrade on the left wing, with the north London club willing to sell Gabriel Martinelli too.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on X at 2:08pm on July 14: “Leandro Trossard, flying to Istanbul to join Besiktas from Arsenal after €20m package deal agreed.”

Arsenal have also announced on their official website that Trossard is on his way to Istanbul ‘to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his move’ to Besiktas.

Before Trossard agreed to personal terms with Besiktas, Romano said that Arsenal were planning to move for Tzolis once the Belgian had given the green light to his exit.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “If Trossard goes to Besiktas, Arsenal will immediately accelerate for a new winger.

“One of the names being mentioned internally, and Arsenal are in contact with his agent, is Christos Tzolis, the winger from Brugge.

“So, Tzolis is keen on a move to Arsenal.

“There was another club trying to enter the race over the recent days, trying to understand if they can advance in negotiations to sign Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the answer arrived from the player’s camp has been, ‘We are waiting for Arsenal’.

“And so, Tzolis giving priority to the Gunners as a serious possibility to eventually replace Leandro Trossard.”

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Romano posted on X at 9:53pm on July 12: “Arsenal are waiting for Leandro Trossard’s final green light to Besiktas to bring in new winger.

“Christos Tzolis wants the move and put another proposal on hold to wait for #AFC.

“Morgan Rogers remains top target in a separate move.”

Arsenal actively trying to sign Christos Tzolis

It has now emerged that Arsenal have officially moved for Tzolis, who has made 34 appearances for Greece.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X at 11:14am on July 14: “Arsenal have made official initial contact with Club Brugge to explore the possibility of a deal this summer of Christos Tzolis.

“More updates to come, but as of today, the Gunners have not yet submitted an official offer. “

HLN has has claimed that Arsenal are in contact with Club Brugge for the 24-year-old, who scored 22 goals and gave 29 assists in 52 matches in all competitions for the Belgian Pro League club last season.

The report noted: ‘English champions Arsenal FC have contacted Club Brugge regarding a possible transfer of Christos Tzolis.

‘According to our information, the Bruges side had at least one conversation with the London club, which faced Club Brugge in the Champions League last season.

‘It is plausible that Arsenal, just as Club Brugge usually do, want to have everything mapped out before making a decision regarding a new winger.

‘And before submitting a first official offer, which has not yet happened today.’

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