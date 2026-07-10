Arteta wants £25m ex-Arsenal star to return as CL final starter closes in on summer exit

Arsenal are interested in bringing back West Ham centre-back Dinos Mavropanos this summer after selling him four years ago, according to reports.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to bring in three or four quality signings this summer as they hope to strengthen their side after winning the Premier League in 2025/26.

A winger is on their priority list with Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers believed to be Arsenal‘s top target, while Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as their main option to strengthen central midfield.

Someone to give William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes some competition is also a priority with Sky Sports claiming that Greek centre-back Mavropanos is out interest.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta gave the green light in 2022 to sell the centre-back to German side Stuttgart for €3.5m before he earned a move to West Ham just one year later for €25m.

Sky Sports journalists Chris Reidy and Dharmesh Sheth revealed: ‘Dinos Mavropanos is attracting interest from multiple Premier League sides and clubs across Europe following an impressive individual campaign at West Ham.

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‘Arsenal are admirers of Mavropanos and have an interest in their former player, but it should be noted they currently have William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White as right-footed centre-halves in the squad.

‘Mavropanos, who is contracted to West Ham until 2028, made seven Premier League appearances for Arsenal after joining the club in 2018.’

Trossard closing in on Arsenal exit

Leandro Trossard, who is currently playing for Belgium at the World Cup, is likely to leave Arsenal just a couple of months after starting their Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

TRT Spor journalist Fırat Günayer insists that Turkish side Besiktas have ‘accepted’ Arsenal’s demands over a fee, as well as everything Trossard has asked for.

Günayer wrote on X: ‘There is no reason for a negative atmosphere to form regarding Trossard. BJK has accepted both the transfer fee that Arsenal wants and all of the player’s demands. Moreover, as of today, there is no other official offer on the table. BJK is aiming to bring Trossard here after the international break.’

READ: Arsenal set price for Aston Villa double raid after Morgan Rogers agrees personal terms

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has been clear that Aston Villa’s Rogers remains the Gunners’ top target to replace Trossard this summer, as he played down the possibility of PSG winger Bradley Barcola moving to Arsenal or any other club this summer.

Ornstein said on The Athletic‘s YouTube channel: “PSG wanted to renew Barcola’s contract. It doesn’t seem there’s any movement on that front. And when you speak to people there, they’re of the view: look, he’s not for sale; we don’t want to sell him; we’re not looking to sell him; we don’t need to sell him.

!Of course, you don’t know what offers will come in or whether they’ll be tempted to change that stance. And yeah, Arsenal appreciate him; so do Liverpool, and I’m sure many other clubs.”

He added: “All the checks we’ve made suggest that Rogers is the top target. We’re not aware of offers or it being a sort of close situation, and Aston Villa have sort of been quite clear they’re not looking to sell him, and if they were, the valuation would sort of be in excess of what Manchester City have just paid Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson, 116 million pounds.”

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