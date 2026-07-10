Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man Utd have pulled out of a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson over medical concerns.

Man Utd are looking to build on their success under Michael Carrick in the second half of the season, which saw them finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils have been boosted by the extra money for qualifying for the Champions League, and the extra prestige that brings, as they look to sign some of the world’s best players.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson had looked set to join after the World Cup with transfer expert Romano revealing at the beginning of June that the deal was “100 per cent confirmed”.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson.

‘All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May.

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‘First signing: 100% confirmed.’

But now Romano has revealed that a deal is now ‘OFF’ for Ederson after Man Utd ‘changed their plans’ amid concerns about his fitness.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Éderson to Manchester United, deal OFF and considered as collapsed as Man Utd informed Atalanta. Atalanta believe Éderson is 100% fit and will welcome the midfielder back as part of their squad, as Man United changed their plans. Éderson won’t join #MUFC.’

Looking ahead to the potential transfer to Man Utd, Ederson told reporters at the World Cup recently: “I have to wait. Now I have to enjoy this moment, then we will see.

“Certainly, everything is almost done, but now I have to enjoy this moment. This is a wonderful experience and you have to enjoy the most.”

‘I think £38 million for Ederson is a bit of a bargain’

Former Tottenham star Sandro thought last month that Man Utd were getting a bargain deal for Ederson when comparing the £38m fee with other potential midfield transfer targets.

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Sandro told BritishGambler.co.uk: “I think Ederson as well, £38 million I believe.

“When you think, Man Utd are linked with Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Tchouameni from Real Madrid, they’re all obviously world-class players, but they are so expensive comparatively.

“I think £38 million for Ederson is a bit of a bargain, really, in today’s market, right?”

He added: “I know that he’s a top midfielder. He went to Brazil a few times with the national team. I saw a couple of videos, whilst I didn’t follow him game by game, I know that he’s strong.

“He has that physical ability to play in the Premier League and I know that a few other clubs wanted to sign him from the Premier League as well.”

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