Atalanta midfielder Ederson Silva, who has agreed a deal with Manchester United

Manchester United have enquired about Manu Kone and could make a move for the AS Roma star should the Ederson Silva collapse, according to a journalist.

Man Utd have long had a deal in place for Ederson Silva, who is set to join from Atalanta.

Ederson, who played for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, has already undergone the first part of his medical.

The Atalanta star is due to undergo the second part of his medical at Man Utd soon.

However, there have been suggestions that there could be an issue, leading to some Man Utd fans getting worried that Ederson will not move to Old Trafford.

Confusion over Ederson to Man Utd deal

ESPN Brasil journalist Felipe Silva wrote on X: “Andrey Santos will undergo medical exams this Thursday (9) to sign with Manchester United.

“Deal closed in the region of 50 million pounds.

“The operation for the midfielder Ederson, from Atalanta and the Brazilian national team, is stalled at this moment.’

READ: Man Utd to accelerate £80m third midfield signing after agreeing personal terms

However, TEAMtalk has reported that Man Utd have ‘no issues’ with Ederson, with the deal very much ‘still on’.

The reliable transfer news outlet has also reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Manu Kone from AS Roma.

Like Ederson, Andrey Santos, too, will undergo a medical at Man Utd and will move from Chelsea in a £50million deal.

Man Utd want a third midfielder and have set their sights on Kone, who is available for £50million.

TEAMtalk has stated: ‘Real Madrid have also made Eduardo Camavinga available, but we understand United’s recruitment team are currently more intrigued by Kone’s profile.

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‘Roma, meanwhile, are open to doing business.

‘Despite securing Champions League football, the Italian side are understood to require player sales to meet UEFA’s financial regulations, with Kone viewed internally as their most valuable saleable asset.

‘Sources have told us the Frenchman could be available for a fee in the region of £50million.’

Man Utd have enquired about Manu Kone

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Man Utd have actually enquired about the 25-year-old, who is playing for France at the 2026 World Cup.

According to the talkSPORT reporter, Man Utd have identified Kone as a potential signing should the Ederson deal collapse.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Kone, they have made some enquiries.

“I am not sure that there’s that much more in it yet, but let’s see whether they react again if the Ederson deal is off.

“I don’t think that we can discount that one.”

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