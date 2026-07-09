Liverpool make Van Dijk transfer U-turn with Reds now ready for talks over exit

Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move to AC Milan.

Liverpool are now ready to entertain the idea that they could sell Virgil van Dijk to AC Milan this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already lost Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson out of their experienced players from last season, while Alisson, Van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister have all been linked with moves away.

Liverpool looked poor defensively at times last season with Van Dijk and centre-back partner Konate coming under fire at times.

Criticism of Van Dijk has carried on after the Premier League season with Dutch legend Rafael van der Vaart hitting out at the Liverpool captain for turning like a Boeing 747 aeroplane during their World Cup game against Japan.

Van der Vaart told NOS: “I have to be honest: I was quite shocked by Van Dijk.

“With him, I thought: that doesn’t look good. Especially while turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning.

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“I hope he starts turning a bit faster during the tournament.”

There were rumours last month that Van Dijk could move to Galatasaray or AC Milan before the end of the summer transfer window.

However, speaking specifically about interest from Milan in June, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira wrote on X: ‘Despite the last rumors, there are no talks ongoing between #ACMilan and Virgil #VanDijk. In addition to it #Liverpool don’t want to sell him. #transfers #LFC.’

Very reliable journalist James Pearce, who has covered Liverpool for years, insisted earlier this month that new Reds head coach Andoni Iraola is ‘counting on’ Van Dijk ahead of next season.

Pearce posted on X: ‘Virgil van Dijk is going nowhere.

‘The LFC captain currently on holiday and then back for pre-season.

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‘New head coach Andoni Iraola counting on him for 2026/27 and suggestions that LFC would even consider any offers for the talismanic defender are wide of the mark.’

Liverpool U-turn on the cards?

However, the latest report from Tuttomercatoweb has claimed that there has been a U-turn from Liverpool with the Premier League side now ‘ready to sit down for talks’.

The report reads: ‘Work is now underway on Van Dijk, a brilliant idea from Ibrahimovic.

‘It’s a complicated, extremely difficult operation, but not impossible. The biggest hurdle is his wage, which stands at around €15m – unthinkable for the Rossoneri.

‘The Dutchman is 34, but he could still be the great leader Milan have been searching for for far too long. Liverpool are ready to sit down for talks; we’re monitoring developments and exploring ways to spread the salary over time.’

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