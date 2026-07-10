Man Utd register interest in ex-Liverpool man as they line up third and fourth signings

Man Utd have made their interest known in former Liverpool defender Neco Williams as they look for a new full-back, according to reports.

Michael Carrick’s side finished third in the Premier League last term with Champions League football allowing Man Utd to tempt a higher calibre of player to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are hoping to bring in at least two midfielders, maybe three, a full-back and a left-winger as a minimum in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are closing on two midfielders with Chelsea star Andrey Santos having completed his medical and signed his Red Devils contract.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on X: ‘Andrey Santos has signed his contract as new Man United player. Up next; club statement.’

Ederson is slightly less certain with rumours that he’s preparing to undergo a second medical this week amid reported concerns about a previous knee injury.

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On the Atalanta midfielder, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Ederson will undergo a medical this week, so it will be this week at Manchester United. There will be Ederson taking a medical in the UK, because Man United made the first check in the US, and they want to do more checks with their own staff in England. At the moment, the deal is still not confirmed.

“So today I can tell you, Ederson to Man United, here we go. In the sense of what I told you in June, agreement between all parties, the player is having a medical, it’s all agreed verbally, but to tell you, is Ederson to Manchester United closed, signed, completed?

“Not yet at this stage, not yet. And we have to be careful, because there is a medical to do in England, and Man United will then communicate to Atalanta and to the player what they feel about that medical.”

Man Utd ‘register interest’ in Williams

And now they are looking to sign a new full-back with reliable journalist Sami Mokbel revealing that Man Utd have made contact over a move for Nottingham Forest right-back Williams.

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Mokbel wrote on BBC Sport website: ‘It is understood Newcastle and Manchester United are among the clubs to have registered interest in Williams while talks over a new contract with Forest continue.’

Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport has revealed that Man Utd are weighing up an offer for France international Manu Kone, who plays his club football for Roma.

The report read: ‘The Red Devils continue to seek midfield reinforcements and have identified the Frenchman as one of the most attractive prospects. Kone is valued at €50 million, and the club is willing to listen to any offers, provided they match their asking price.

‘There’s no rush, no need to sell off, but the understanding that when faced with significant offers, any scenario can materialise.’

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