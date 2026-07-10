Alonso ‘demands’ Real Madrid star as sixth signing at Chelsea for three reasons

Xabi Alonso is looking to sort his squad out before the start of the season.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is demanding that Chelsea sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea ended last season in tenth place in the Premier League as the Blues sacked both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners have secured five deals so far this summer with Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda, Corinthians’ Denner, Kairat Almaty’s Dastan Satpaev, Strasbourg’s Emmanuel Emegha and Atalanta’s Marco Palestra all joining.

There have been fears that a number of their best players will leave this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League or any other European competition.

Marc Cucurella has already left to join Real Madrid in a deal worth around €60m with speculation that Fernandez could join his former team-mate at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid released a statement denying that they will be launching a bid for the Argentina international this summer with Chelsea putting a £120m price tag on his head.

READ: Man City complete third signing and receive green light for fourth as Chelsea star moving closer

And now Alonso is looking to sign one of Real Madrid’s midfielders with reports in Spain claiming that the Spaniard is ‘demanding Eduardo Camavinga’s arrival at Chelsea’.

Giving the reasons for Alonso and Chelsea’s interest in Camavinga, the report outlined:

‘In the British capital, the situation is analysed from a completely different perspective than in the offices at the Santiago Bernabéu. For Xabi Alonso, the midfielder’s playing style doesn’t pose a tactical fit problem for his tactical plans. The manager from Tolosa sees his signing as a unique market opportunity to inject immediate dynamism into the Blues’ midfield . ‘Chelsea’s technical staff are looking for a player with exceptional dribbling skills, relentless pressing, and outstanding physical presence. The talented French midfielder perfectly embodies all these physical and conceptual attributes. Furthermore, his remarkable youth allows the club to view the €80 million investment as a strategic asset for the present and long-term future. ‘Real Madrid’s approval is strictly contingent on the formal offers meeting the tax requirements initially agreed upon by the general managers. These net dividends would allow Mourinho to pursue the signing of Ayyoub Bouaddi , the young Lille starlet who is highly regarded at Valdebebas. This generational shift would allow the Madrid club to rejuvenate its midfield without jeopardising the club’s overall budget.’

READ: Chelsea make fresh bid for next signing with personal terms ‘agreed’

Former Chelsea and France defender Marcel Desailly insists that Fernandez wasn’t the right fit for Real Madrid this summer.

Desailly told sportscasting.com: “I don’t think Enzo Fernandez is the right fit for Real Madrid. He’s a great player, but after the experience he has had at Chelsea, I don’t see how he is capable of adapting – I can’t see him doing the work of a number 4 or a number 6 in club football, and that is what he should be doing, because in my opinion, that is his best role.

“Under Mourinho at Real Madrid, he would have to adapt and be prepared to do that defensive workload that he typically does with Argentina, which he was not used to at club level because at Chelsea they spoiled him.

“He is a player who has the quality to go to Madrid, but can he adapt and put in a defensive workload to be effective? Madrid has that Turkish player, Arda Guler, and Bellingham is also demanding to be one of the offensive players, along with Rodrygo, Mbappe, and Vinícius – you understand? There is simply no room for Fernandez to go to Real Madrid and expect to play as an offensive player.

“So Fernandez has to accept dropping deeper. Yes, he has very good potential, but only if he adapts psychologically to the defensive load and uses his talent there, not as an attacking asset.”

READ NEXT: Iraola ‘requests’ Chelsea star as third Liverpool signing after insider says £120m man ‘will leave’