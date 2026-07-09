Chelsea make fresh bid for next signing with personal terms ‘agreed’

Chelsea have lodged their second offer to sign Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarria as they look to get a deal over the line, according to reports.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last term as Chelsea sacked both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaign.

There were concerns that their failure to qualify for Europe would have a dramatic impact on their squad with some players tipped to leave.

So far, Marc Cucurella is the only major star to leave Stamford Bridge with the Spain international completing a deal worth around €60m, although there are rumours that Enzo Fernadez could follow his former team-mate out of the door.

That has left Chelsea short of a top-class left-back with Rayo Vallecano’s Chavarria emerging as their top target to replace Cucurella.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that personal terms have been agreed with Chavarria and that a new bid is on the way after their first offer was turned down.

READ: Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Chelsea transfer in ninth deal of the summer window

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Pep Chavarria is ready to go to Chelsea, has an agreement on personal terms, the left-back from Rayo Vallecano.

“And Chelsea, from what I understand, are ready to send a new official bid in the next days.

“So, Chelsea will return to the table with a new proposal for Chavarría and could be the next signing for Chelsea, in terms of full-backs after Marco Palestra on the right.”

Chelsea lodge second offer for Chavarria

And now Chelsea insider Simon Phillips has confirmed on his Substack that ‘personal terms with the player are agreed’ and that the Blues have made a second offer, which he speculates is worth £15m.

That offer is much higher than their opening £9m bid but it still falls short of Rayo Vallecano’s £21m asking price, and it remains to be seen if it will be accepted.

Another player who could leave this summer is former Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho – but Romano insists Chelsea won’t entertain any loan offers.

READ: Ornstein reveals Man Utd ‘agreement’ for second summer signing with ‘medical permission given’

Romano added: “There is a possibility for Alejandro Garnacho to be on the move in this summer transfer window. It’s not something 100% guaranteed yet, also because the pre-season is about to start. Garnacho is not at the World Cup, so he will have the possibility to work under Xabi Alonso, and let’s see what happens there.

“But in case of a permanent deal proposal on the table, Chelsea could open doors to the exit of Garnacho. Just one year after his arrival from Manchester United, Chelsea could be open to making a switch and letting Garnacho go in this summer transfer window. So I would keep the doors open for the future of Garnacho for sure.

“Chelsea today, July, are not accepting a loan deal for Garnacho—permanent or nothing. Then at the end of the window, we never know what happens because sometimes, as I always say in the market, it’s not just for Chelsea, it’s not just for Garnacho, it’s in general: what is a permanent transfer today could become a loan with obligation to buy in August, and can become a loan with option to buy and salary covered in the final days of August. This is typical in the market.

“But in this case, to tell you what’s going on today, Chelsea are communicating that Garnacho is not available on loan.”

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