Romano gives ‘here we go’ to Chelsea transfer in ninth deal of the summer window

Chelsea have allowed Jesse Derry to join Sporting CP on a season-long loan deal as Fabrizio Romano gives his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

The Blues finished last season in tenth position as both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior losing their jobs in a chaotic campaign at Stamford Bridge.

There were fears that several of Chelsea‘s top players could jump ship after a season of mediocrity with Marc Cucurella the first to leave this summer.

Real Madrid signed Cucurella in a deal worth €60m and there had been claims that Enzo Fernandez could follow, although the La Liga giants have since released a statement denying they are currently interested.

One player leaving this summer is Jesse Derry with the England Under-19 international set to move to Portuguese giants Sporting CP, who have secured a season-long loan deal.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Jesse Derry to Sporting, here we go! Deal done on loan until June 2027, salary covered and no buy option. Chelsea got new deal done for Derry this week and now allow him to leave on loan to Sporting. Derry will return to #CFC in June 2027.’

John Terry: There was no one more Chelsea than me.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry reckons he should have been given the Blues job on an interim basis before Rosenior was appointed as the club’s second permanent manager of the season.

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Xabi Alonso is now in charge of Chelsea but Piers Morgan asked Terry on World Cup Uncensored: “John, let me ask you a difficult question.

“When [Liam] Rosenior was made the manager of Chelsea, the idea that he would do a better job for Chelsea than you, with all your experience and the fact that blue blood runs through your veins, I thought that it was borderline offensive that they would choose somebody so out of his depth, so amateurish, so kind of weird over someone like you.”

To which Terry responded: “Piers, you are 100% spot on. I’ve never thought that I could be Chelsea manager.

“But when an opportunity comes up and a manager leaves, the football club and Chelsea are looking for an interim manager, there was no one in the building that was more qualified than me in terms of their qualifications.

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“More importantly, and above all of that, whether it was for one game or two games, there was no one more Chelsea than me.

“Now, did I think that I deserve the Chelsea manager long term? Absolutely not. Because Chelsea is way bigger than me. If I want to go into that, I need to go on my journey and eventually get the Chelsea job.”

Terry added: “I don’t think the opportunities are given to the English managers. I just don’t feel we’ve ever been given the top managerial jobs, with top budgets at a top football club.

“Yeah, Frank [Lampard] was in at Chelsea, but he didn’t have the budget that Jose [Mourinho] had. It was a time when we couldn’t sign players.

“Eddie Howe, before [Thomas] Tuchel got the England job, was probably favourite for the England manager’s job, done very well with Newcastle but then didn’t get a look in in terms of England.”

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