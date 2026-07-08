Man Utd renew interest in Norway star after Brazil win as INEOS find out asking price

Julian Ryerson has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are once again looking into the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in several new signings before the transfer window opens with various positions under consideration.

Man Utd have already lined up one transfer with the Red Devils closing in on the announcement of Atalanta midfielder Ederson as their first signing.

Widespread reports have claimed that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are hoping to bring in at least one more midfielder, maybe two, a left-winger and a new full-back, while they could also stretch their budget for a centre-back and/or a striker.

And now German publication Bild (via Sport Witness) have revealed that Man Utd have ‘renewed contact’ over a potential move to sign Dortmund full-back Ryerson.

The Norway international put in a ‘truly outstanding’ performance as Stale Solbakken’s side overcame the odds to beat Brazil 2-1 in their World Cup last-16 clash.

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Ryerson, who will face England in the quarter-finals, particularly caught the eye and the 28-year-old is on Michael Carrick’s shortlist, along with a number of ‘top international clubs’.

Man Utd have been told that they would need to pay at least €30m (£26m) to sign the Norway international this summer.

Two reasons why Tchouameni to Man Utd could be tricky this summer

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as the Red Devils’ dream midfield target this summer but Fabrizio Romano has listed two reasons why a deal might be difficult for Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I have always said, and what I also maintain today, is that internally at Manchester United, Tchouameni has always been seen as the perfect signing for midfield.

“Top player, elite mentality, world class, so they consider Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

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“Then the point here is on two topics. The first one is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and at the moment, the understanding is that Manchester United made already clear to those close to Tchouameni in the contacts they had over the recent months that the only way for Tchouameni to go eventually to Man Utd is on a different salary. And so, that’s the first issue.

“The second issue is Real Madrid. At the moment, Man Utd are yet to receive any green light from Real Madrid to go and negotiate for Tchouameni.

“At the moment, they are not receiving any sort of message from Madrid, like, okay, let’s sit at a table and try reach an agreement.

“So, the question is could be the dream signing for Man Utd? For sure.

“He is a player they like, they love, but at the same time the Tchouameni situation could be complicated because of the salary and what Real Madrid decide.”

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