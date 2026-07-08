Michele Di Gregorio has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham are lining up a deal to sign Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Spurs are looking to get ahead of everyone in the summer transfer window with the Tottenham hierarchy making plenty of early moves over the last month.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined Tottenham on free transfers from Liverpool, Bournemouth and Burnley respectively.

Tottenham spent £185m on the signings of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, while Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke has arrived for £52m.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed overnight that Man City winger Savinho is Tottenham’s “next big” target as they look to improve their attack.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham remain very interested in Savinho. Tottenham keep working on the Savinho deal.

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“They’re waiting for Manchester City to take a decision on Savinho – whether they want to let him go or not, and under which conditions

“But the conversations have started. The conversation is ongoing.

“Savinho is the next big name on their list, I would include also Cody Gakpo among the players they like at the winger position after reshaping the midfield with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.”

And it looks like their potential eighth signing after Savinho could be a goalkeeper with Italian website Calciomercato insisting that Tottenham are interested in Juventus stopper Di Gregorio.

It is understood that the Juventus number one ‘will be sold this summer’ and now Tottenham have ‘made a decisive move’ for the former Italy Under-17 international.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd, Newcastle lead race for German; Spurs working on seventh signing

The report adds that Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi ‘greatly appreciates Di Gregorio, without forgetting that the Spurs will almost certainly lose Vicario (who Juve really like)’.

Calciomercato continues: ‘According to information gathered exclusively by our editorial staff, the new CEO Carnevali hasn’t closed the door on the sale of the 28-year-old Milanese player, but would like to cash in at least €15 million. Discussions between the parties will undoubtedly continue in the coming days, and we will keep you updated.’

Tottenham make Eli Junior Kroupi a serious target

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has been named as a potential summer signing at Tottenham with the Cherries looking for around €100m (£85m) to sell.

And now Sport (via Sport Witness) has claimed that Tottenham are the ‘most persistant’ out of the various suitors, including Arsenal, interested in Kroupi.

De Zerbi is understood to be ‘enthusiastic’ about the potential move with Tottenham ‘determined to go all out’ in order to beat Arsenal and other clubs to the Frenchman’s signature.

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