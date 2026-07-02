Bournemouth reach decision on selling Eli Junior Kroupi to Tottenham or Arsenal

Tottenham are fixing their gaze on Arsenal target, Eli Junior Kroupi, once they’ve smashed their transfer record for Sandro Tonali, and two Sky Sports reporters have revealed the decision Bournemouth have made.

Tottenham broke their transfer record on Thursday when announcing the £85m arrival of Mateus Fernandes. It’s a record that won’t stand for long, with Sandro Tonali (£100m – £92.5m plus £7.5m in add-ons) poised to put pen to paper very shortly.

Spurs are backing Roberto De Zerbi in a big way, with the triple addition of Jan Paul van Hecke, Fernandes and Tonali alone costing £237m.

The fireworks won’t end there, however, with Spurs also aiming to sign one and potentially two new forwards.

Savinho, Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville are confirmed transfer targets in north London. So too is Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi.

The ultra-impressive 20-year-old can play up front or on the left wing, and in his first season in the Premier League last term, he notched 13 goals as a teenager.

PSG are weighing up a move after selling Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan for €74m plus add-ons.

From closer to home, Arsenal are in the mix after their attempts to turn Julian Alvarez’s head fell flat. If the Argentine does leave Atletico Madrid this summer, he only has eyes for Barcelona.

A recent report from The Independent confirmed Tottenham are now a serious contender for Kroupi too.

They claimed Bournemouth are demanding £80m for the Frenchman, which is a sum Tottenham are reportedly prepared to pay.

What’s more, fuel has been added to the transfer fire by way of Bournemouth being on the cusp of signing a new striker in the form of Alvaro Rodriguez for £25m (add-ons included) from Elche.

Bournemouth reach decision on selling Eli Junior Kroupi

But according to two Sky Sports reporters, Bournemouth have no intention of selling Kroupi to either of the north London clubs, or any other side, for that matter.

Sky journo, Michael Bridge, wrote on X: ‘Spurs one of several clubs interested in Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth but any deal is considered highly unlikely.

‘Bournemouth have no need to sell, want Marco Rose to have the strongest squad possible in his first season and would take an astronomical figure to even to consider anything.

‘When asked on the player & Tottenham Hotspur’s interest a source said: “Who isn’t interested in him.”‘

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That sentiment was backed up by Mark McAdam who also took to X when providing a similar update.

He stated: ‘Alvaro Rodríguez would not be a replacement for Junior Kroupi.

‘Bournemouth have no need to sell and Bill Foley wants Marco Rose to have the strongest squad possible in his first season.

‘It would take an astronomical figure to even to consider a sale.’

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