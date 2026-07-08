Manchester United have made up their mind regarding what to do with Marcus Rashford, according to a report.

Rashford has spent the last 18 months of his Man Utd career loaned to other clubs. He shone during the latter half of the 2024/25 campaign at Aston Villa, and provided a timely reminder what he’s truly capable of last season at Barcelona.

Rashford bagged 28 goal contributions across all competitions. His efforts in helping Barcelona win a second LaLiga title in two years also thrust the winger back into contention for starts with England.

The 28-year-old agreed to take a significant salary reduction when ironing out personal terms over a permanent switch to the Camp Nou.

Man Utd were more than willing to sell, and their hope was Barcelona would make life easy by simply triggering their €30m / £26m option to buy.

However, Barca ultimately prioritised a move for Anthony Gordon, quickly wrapping up an €80m / £69m deal earlier in the window.

Barcelona then allowed their option to buy Rashford to lapse, with no deal made by the time it expired on June 15.

That opened up the possibility of Rashford returning to Man Utd and being reintegrated into the mix at Old Trafford. That’s despite Man Utd being in the market for a new left winger.

What’s more, trusted reporter, David Ornstein, recently claimed Manuel Ugarte’s ACL tear makes Rashford sticking around in Manchester more likely.

The Red Devils are putting greater emphasis on signing three new midfielders over one new left winger. And with no money coming in for the now-injured Ugarte, United could abandon plans to sign a new wide man and simply retain Rashford.

But according to a fresh update from The Sun, Man Utd have reached a ruthless decision and Rashford must go.

Man Utd decide to sell Marcus Rashford outright

They claimed Man Utd want Rashford out of the building by August 8, which is the date they fly to Ireland during pre-season. August 8 is also the first time Man Utd will have all of their World Cup players back in situ.

Furthermore, the report stressed Man Utd are ‘adamant’ there’ll not be a third loan for Rashford. Instead, they’re determined to draw a line under his spell in Manchester once and for all and sell outright.

Tottenham have been linked and their interest was referenced in the piece. However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham’s No 1 target for the flanks is Manchester City’s Savinho.

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Pouring more cold water on Rashford’s chances of joining Spurs is The Sun’s claim he wants to join a club with Champions League football.

If and when a club does eventually come calling for Rashford later in this window, a deal can be made for £40m.

The Athletic previously broke news of a secret clause in Rashford’s contract that stipulates he can be bought by any club not named Man City or Liverpool for exactly £40m.

Of course, suitors may wish to test the waters at lower price points and see just how desperate Man Utd have become.