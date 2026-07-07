Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have told Aurelien Tchouameni’s entourage that the Real Madrid midfielder would have to take a pay-cut to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Romano has long reported that Man Utd’s dream midfield transfer target is Tchouameni.

The France international defensive midfielder has been on the books of Real Madrid since 2022, when he joined from AS Monaco, and is under contract at Los Blancos until 2028.

Man Utd may already have a deal in place for Ederson Silva, who will join Michael Carrick’s side from Atalanta.

The Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, want to sign another midfielder, with Tchouameni now the number one target for Man Utd.

There have been reports this week that Man Utd are ready to splash the cash on Tchouameni, with Madrid looking for at least €100million (£85.4m) for the French superstar, who has LaLiga and the Champions League once with Los Blancos so far in his career.

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reacted to those rumours, by reiterating the two problems that Man Utd face in getting a deal done for Tchouameni.

According to the Italian journalist, Man Utd want the French star to take a pay-cut, as his wages at Madrid are too much for the Premier League giants.

Man Utd want Aurelien Tchouameni to lower salary demands

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I have always said, and what I also maintain today, is that internally at Manchester United, Tchouameni has always been seen as the perfect signing for midfield.

“Top player, elite mentality, world class, so they consider Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

“Then the point here is on two topics.

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“The first one is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and at the moment, the understanding is that Manchester United made already clear to those close to Tchouameni in the contacts they had over the recent months that the only way for Tchouameni to go eventually to Man Utd is on a different salary.

“And so, that’s the first issue.

“The second issue is Real Madrid.

“At the moment, Man Utd are yet to receive any green light from Real Madrid to go and negotiate for Tchouameni.

“At the moment, they are not receiving any sort of message from Madrid, like, okay, let’s sit at a table and try reach an agreement.

“So, the question is could be the dream signing for Man Utd?

“For sure.

“He is a player they like, they love, but at the same time the Tchouameni situation could be complicated because of the salary and what Real Madrid decide.”

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