Chelsea legend John Terry has explained why he thinks England need to “stop” Arsenal star Martin Odegaard to get past Norway in the World Cup.

The Three Lions are coming off an incredibly impressive 3-2 win over Mexico with ten men in the World Cup round of 16.

This result will raise England’s confidence for the remainder of the World Cup, and they face Norway in the quarter-finals after the European nation beat Brazil 2-1 on Sunday evening.

Norway are arguably not as tough an opponent as Mexico, and Terry has credited England for an “unbelievable performance” in the previous round.

“Enormous performance. The only game I can compare that to in my lifetime is the 5-1 against Germany,” Terry said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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“Seeing that last night, the knockout stages, and we’ve been calling for players to stand up and be counted. They were standing up last night and they were there to be counted.

“I thought it was an unbelievable performance.”

“If England stop him and Erling Haaland…”

But looking ahead to the Norway match, Terry has explained why he thinks England must not only “stop” Haaland to get past their World Cup quarter-final opponents.

“Listen, Norway are a good side. I think they’re well drilled,” Terry said of Norway.

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“I think everything that goes well through that team goes through Martin Odegaard.

“If England stop him and Erling Haaland then we have a big, big chance.”

Focusing on Haaland, Terry has explained how he thinks England should try to stop the Manchester City superstar.

“It’s difficult because he can just run in behind you. He’s so powerful and so quick so you always have to be aware of that,” Terry continued.

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“Also, it feels like he’s kind of saving his energy in the games, he’s not making runs in behind, his hold-up play is very good.

“As soon as that ball goes wide as a defender, you cannot be too focused on the ball because Haaland is behind me. As soon as that ball goes wide, I need to take myself out of the equation, take Haaland out of the equation.

“Who else have they got in the box? One or two others but they’re not as big a threat as Haaland so whoever is marking Haaland in the box, stay tight with him, stay fully focussed on him, be really selfish and take him out the game because at any moment…

“Harry Kane does it, all the top strikers do it, and Haaland does it probably better than anybody.”