Fabrizio Romano reveals Eduardo Camavinga decision on leaving Real Madrid for Man City

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Eduardo Camavinga has no plans to leave Real Madrid, amid links with Manchester City.

According to Marca on July 1, Madrid and Man City are in ‘direct contacts’ over a deal for Camavinga.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has reported that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has approved the sale of the France international midfielder.

The report stated: ‘The operation has the green light from Mourinho, who does not view the Frenchman’s exit unfavourably, as it could fund the arrival of another midfielder to the Madrid squad.

‘Mou still believes his Real Madrid side is missing two pieces: one for the midfield and another for the centre of defence.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Camavinga’s future.

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The Italian journalist has said that while Madrid are open to selling the France international, who is also able to play as a left-back, the player himself wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu and fight for his place in Mourinho’s team.

Eduardo Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel: “And then talking about midfielders, many, many questions about Eduardo Camavinga situation.

“New reports coming from Spain about Manchester City.

“Many stories aways about Camavinga.

“We started the market on Camavinga Utd, then we had Camavinga Juventus.

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“Then we had Camavinga Inter, now we have Camavinga Man City.

“Let me clarify one thing.

“Eduardo Camavinga has a very clear intention, and he communicated that to his agents.

“He wants to stay at Real Madrid.

“He wants to play for Real Madrid.

“He wants to be part of Real Madrid squad next season.

“He doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid after a bad season.

“He’s still very young.

“He feels he can have a future at Real Madrid.

“So, Eduardo Camavinga doesn’t want to leave the club.

“Eduardo Camavinga believes he has been unlucky last season because obviously it’s been poor.

“He understands that was not at Real Madrid level, but at the same time, the red card in Munich, some bad moments in LaLiga, the injury and so not going to the World Cup.

“So, in several things Eduardo Camavinga had problems, but Camavinga wants to stay, wants to fight for his place and wants to try to convince Jose Mourinho.

“Then the reality is that Real Madrid would be open to selling Camavinga.

“So, if Real Madrid receive a proposal, Real Madrid (will) open doors to the exit of Camavinga.

“But the point is that the player doesn’t want to go.

“So, there are two ways here.

“One – Camavinga ends up staying, fighting for his place and trying to convince Mourinho, or Real Madrid decided to go to Camavinga and say, okay, find a new club because we don’t want you here.

“At the moment, this second option has not happened.

“So, Real Madrid didn’t go to Camavinga to tell him you have to leave.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“At the moment on Manchester City, I don’t have a confirmation about any proposal or any advanced negotiation.

“It’s just something that Manchester City know that Real Madrid could open doors to the exit of Camavinga and Manchester City are opening to the possibility of signing one more midfielder after Elliot Anderson, but, at the moment, that’s the situation around Camavinga.

“(It) depends on the player. We have to understand if Camavinga, at some point of the window, there are eight weeks of the summer transfer window, if at some point, decides to go and decides to open doors or not.”

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