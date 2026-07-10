According to reports, Arsenal are ‘planning to offer’ £77m to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, but this may not be enough.

In recent days, it has emerged that Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Guimaraes, who appears to be one of their main targets in this summer’s transfer window.

It has been widely reported that the Gunners are prioritising a midfielder and left winger this summer, and Guimaraes is a long-term target.

Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is coming off an impressive World Cup for Brazil, and David Ornstein reported this week that the midfielder has ‘informed’ Newcastle of his ‘wish’ to join Arsenal this summer.

The Newcastle star has entered the final two years of his contract at St James’ Park, but the club is in a position to demand a huge fee for their prized asset after raising funds with the sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

READ: Arsenal could offer Tonali money and Bruno Guimaraes may still be a bargain…



On Thursday evening, journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Newcastle still want to keep Guimaraes, though he has reached an ‘agreement’ with Arsenal over personal terms.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Bruno Guimaraes has already verbally agreed terms with Arsenal.

‘Newcastle still insist their captain is not for sale and deny any direct negotiations yet, but Arsenal are expected to place a formal bid.’

Ornstein has also stated that Arsenal are primed to offer around £60m for Guimaraes, though journalist Nicolo Schira claims they are actually ‘planning to offer’ 90 million euros (around £77m) for the midfielder.

Newcastle ‘ask’ for much higher offer

However, Schira has also stated that Newcastle are holding out for a much bigger offer from Arsenal for Guimaraes.

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Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – #Arsenal are planning to offer €90M to try to sign #BrunoGuimaraes from #Newcastle, which wouldn’t want to sell the midfielder and ask 120M (around £102m).

‘Bruno wants to leave #NUFC and is pushing to join #AFC (already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2031).’

Fabrizio Romano has also stated that Guimaraes does not intend to force an exit from Newcastle.

Romano explained: “My understanding is that, on the player side, Bruno Guimarães wants to go to Arsenal. Bruno Guimarães has a clear desire to join Arsenal, and personal terms would not be an issue. So Bruno wants to go to London and wants to go to Arsenal.”

He added: “Bruno Guimarães…didn’t tell Newcastle something in Alexander Isak’s story style, like, ‘Sell me, or I’m not going to stay here.’

“Bruno Guimarães wants to be respectful to Newcastle. If Newcastle can reach an agreement with Arsenal, Bruno will be happy to go to Arsenal. If this doesn’t happen, Bruno Guimarães will not create problems for Newcastle.”

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