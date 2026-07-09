Arsenal strike huge Morgan Rogers agreement as sublime double move advances

Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have agreed a contract with Morgan Rogers as they make progress on deals for the Aston Villa star and Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, according to a report.

Arsenal have made Rogers their top target to elevate their forward line ready for the 2026-27 campaign. Mikel Arteta believes Rogers can replace Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal’s main left winger, while also playing in the No 10 role if required.

Arsenal recruitment chiefs have been dazzled by the England star’s form ever since he joined Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024. Rogers quickly became one of the most exciting young attackers in the Premier League, amassing a record of 31 goals and 29 assists in 125 appearances for Villa so far.

The playmaker is currently away on international duty with England at the World Cup, but he could soon be involved in a major transfer.

CaughtOffside claim Arsenal have ‘made significant progress on personal terms’ with Rogers’ camp in recent days.

The report adds: ‘One source even went as far as saying there is already an agreement in principle on the player’s five-year contract.’

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Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Arsenal are preparing an opening bid for Rogers.

Separate reports have claimed Villa want an astonishing £130m to sell, whereas Arsenal are expected to start the bidding at closer to £100m. It has been suggested the two clubs could meet roughly in the middle, in a deal worth around £116m.

Rogers is due to replace Leandro Trossard in Arteta’s squad, as the Belgian will be sold to Besiktas for €20m (£17m).

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday that Arsenal ‘will sign a top winger’ this summer, with Rogers their ‘top priority’.

Romano added that an ‘agreement with the player is quite close’, and if CaughtOffside are to be believed, it may now be in place.

Arsenal could make it a spectacular double deal by also raiding Newcastle for pivotal midfielder Guimaraes.

Arsenal inch closer to Rogers, Guimaraes deals

On Wednesday afternoon, David Ornstein revealed that Guimaraes has told Newcastle he wishes to leave by joining Arsenal.

Newcastle have already sold Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon in the past year, but Guimaraes’ exit would be the most painful yet.

TEAMtalk have reported that Arsenal have already had bids worth £55m and £60m rejected by Newcastle.

Arsenal’s improved offer could be worth over £72m, and potentially as high as £80m.

Personal terms are not likely to be an issue as Guimaraes is eager to take the next step in his career by moving to the Emirates.

A separate report from CO claims Arsenal are ‘cautiously optimistic’ they will sign the Brazilian after launching a third proposal.

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