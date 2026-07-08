David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal are ‘ready to offer £60m’ for Bruno Guimaraes, who has ‘informed’ Newcastle United of his transfer decision.

Guimaraes had a penalty saved as Brazil lost to Norway to exit the World Cup over the weekend, but he was one of the tournament’s standout performers and could be on the move this summer.

The talented midfielder is among Newcastle’s players who have been heavily linked with an exit following their failure to qualify for Europe, and he is attracting interest from Arsenal.

Guimaraes is a long-term Arsenal target and they are in the market for a new midfielder, while they also would like to recruit a left winger this summer.

The Newcastle star is only under contract until 2028, and it has been reported that the Gunners intend to come back in with an improved proposal for Guimaraes after recently failing with a £55m bid.

And Arsenal would have been encouraged further by Ornstein revealing on Wednesday evening that he has ‘informed’ Newcastle of his ‘wish’ to join the Premier League champions.

Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCL: Bruno Guimaraes informs Newcastle United of wish to leave & join Arsenal. #AFC stepping up pursuit – ready to offer deal worth up to £60m at present but no club-to-club contact yet + #NUFC stance still not entertaining bids for 28yo’.

More to follow…