Manchester United are working on a move to bring a ‘reliable’ former star back to Old Trafford after an announced transfer paved the way.

The bulk of the action at Man Utd this summer is and will continue to come in central midfield. Ederson will become midfield signing number one if and when he passes the second part of his medical in England.

Beyond the Brazilian, United want two more midfielders signed, and if able to offload Marcus Rashford, a new left winger too.

However, going under the radar is the Red Devils’ need to add a new back-up stopper to Senne Lammens.

Over the weekend, Man Utd announced Andre Onana had re-signed with Turkish side Trabzonspor for another season-long loan.

Onana had hoped to be given a chance to prove his worth at Old Trafford, but with Lammens an instant hit, Man Utd saw no need to deviate from the Belgian.

But with Onana gone and Altay Bayindir expected to return to Turkey too, Man Utd need a dependable new No 2 to slot in behind Lammens and ahead of Tom Heaton.

A prior report from The Athletic in June shed light on the two stoppers Man Utd were taking a look at.

They explained: ‘Manchester United are considering a move for Karl Darlow as they search for an experienced backup goalkeeper.

‘The 35-year-old’s contract with Leeds United expires at the end of this month and so he would be available on a free transfer.

‘Leeds want to keep Darlow and are expected to offer him a new deal. United have also discussed Wolves’ Sam Johnstone as an option.’

The report added: ‘Sam Johnstone, 33, is another option for United. Johnstone, who came through United’s academy, has two years left on his Wolves contract.

‘Both Darlow and Johnstone would count towards United’s homegrown quota.

Man Utd ‘making a move’ for Sam Johnstone

Darlow has since left Leeds via free agency, though according to The Sun, it’s Johnstone – who was on Man Utd’s books between 2011-18 – who United want.

After a morning report claimed Man Utd were ‘making a move’ for the Wolves goalkeeper, an update in the afternoon stated: ‘Manchester United are considering a surprise move to bring former academy goalkeeper Sam Johnstone back to Old Trafford this summer.

‘Johnstone, now 33, spent seven years as a first-team player at United between 2011 and 2018 but never made a competitive appearance before leaving permanently for West Brom.

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‘With Andre Onana returning to Trabzonspor on loan and Altay Bayindir expected to move back to Turkey, United are looking for an experienced deputy to support new No.1 Senne Lammens.

‘Johnstone would also help United meet homegrown squad requirements, with the club viewing him as a reliable and experienced option after spells with West Brom, Crystal Palace and Wolves.’